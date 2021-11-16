Marcelo Díaz praised the fans of Pumas

Fans of Cougars they can boast that they have a truly loyal following. This is so real that, even though he already left CU a few years ago, Marcelo Diaz he still remembers the team’s baton and, in an exclusive interview with Give Blue and Gold He confessed what he remembered about those fans and the particular climate that is experienced thanks to them.

The last months attest that, without the support of the public, the Auriazules do not perform in the same way. The biggest piece of evidence to justify this is the fact itself of what the match was against. Blue Cross, in which the push of people from the stands helped the players turn the score around and win 4-3, allowing the team to reach the playoffs to face Toluca.

In the exclusive interview with Dale Azul y Oro, the former University midfielder defined the characteristics of the club. “The Pumas fan is very passionate, he also loves the club a lot, they are very fanatical. They never leave you alone, regardless of how the team is doing, they will always be on the pitch encouraging you”, commented the current soccer player from Libertad.

With these statements, Chelo made it clear that he has the Auriazules fans in mind, that they have not changed at all and that they remain as faithful as ever. Although they clearly stand out for this loyalty, having the club so present they are also responsible for letting the club’s footballers know their failures, something that became more than clear after the defeat against Santos Laguna, party that could have made things much easier.

Now, fans will not only be able to boast that they are one of the most loyal in all of Mexican soccer, but the soccer players who pass through the team remember them. Part of staying true to Cougars It will be seen shortly, when they travel to Toluca to occupy a percentage of the Nemesio Diez to accompany their team in the playoffs.