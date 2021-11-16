Lung cancer, a paradigm of precision medicine

MADRID, Nov. 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Coinciding with the World Day against Lung Cancer, which is celebrated this Wednesday, the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) has highlighted that the better knowledge of the molecular bases of this disease and the therapeutic and technological advances incorporated in its diagnosis and treatment in the last decade has become a “paradigm” of precision medicine in Oncology.

Lung cancer is responsible for the highest number of cancer deaths in Spain and worldwide. In fact, it is estimated that 29,549 people will be diagnosed in Spain and this tumor will be responsible for the death of 22,930 patients in 2021.

In addition, they recall that, in recent decades, a clear increase has been observed, both in incidence and mortality from lung cancer in women, due to the later incorporation to smoking in the decades of the 70-80.

In its prevention, it is essential to establish measures that fight for the cessation of smoking. Approximately 80 percent of patients who develop lung cancer have a previous history of smoking.

In this sense, they have highlighted the most important advances in this tumor. In the first place, they value that the diagnosis of lung cancer is increasingly precise, improving its classification thanks to the incorporation of recent endoscopic and imaging techniques. “But, above all, at the anatomopathological and molecular level, thanks to the incorporation of massive sequencing analysis on the tumor and liquid biopsy, which have made it possible to optimize prognostic and predictive information on the different tumor subgroups, in addition to promoting the development of new effective therapeutic targets “, adds the SEOM.

In the treatment, progress is being made in its different strategies: surgery, considering endoscopic procedures; radiation therapy, including radiosurgery techniques; chemotherapy, incorporating maintenance treatment. “But, above all, we must highlight the development in recent years of immunotherapy and therapies directed against molecular targets,” they say from the SEOM.

Immunotherapy, considering PD-1 / PD-L1 inhibitors (pembrolizumab, nivolumab, atezolizumab) with or without the combination of CTLA-4 inhibitors (ipilimumab), has entered different stages of localized and advanced lung cancer, demonstrating an improvement in the survival of these patients.

In this sense, immunotherapy has been placed in the first-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy or in the second-line treatment in monotherapy in patients with metastatic disease.

Furthermore, in locally advanced disease, it has been shown to be capable of prolonging the survival of patients treated concurrently with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, as a consolidation treatment. And, in localized disease, a recently published study has shown to be capable of delaying the onset of tumor disease in those patients operated on and who have completed adjuvant chemotherapy treatment.

“On the other hand, the advance in the identification of molecular targets in lung cancer has achieved that, at the present time, we can speak of precision medicine, with the development of a multitude of targeted drugs, which have changed the natural history of the disease of many patients. At the present time, the molecular study of these tumors is essential for their correct characterization and treatment “, they assure from the SEOM.

PROGRESS SINCE THE LAUNCH OF THE FIRST DRUGS

Since the approval of the first drugs against EGFR mutations, such as erlotinib and gefitinib, progress has been made in the targeted treatment of these tumors, with increasingly active new drugs, such as afatinib and more recently osimertinib, dacomitinib or mobocertinib and amivantamab for patients with a specific EGFR mutation.

On the other hand, in patients whose tumor has ALK rearrangements, many drugs have been developed, such as crizotinib, and later alectinib, brigatinib, ceritinib, ensartinib or lorlatinib, the latter more active against brain metastases.

In patients whose tumors have ROS1 rearrangements, crizotinib and entrectinib have been approved for treatment and, in those with RET gene fusion, selpercatinib and pralsetinib have been approved for treatment, and entrectinib and larotrectinib for those with NTRK fusion.

In addition, progress continues in targeted treatments against other therapeutic targets, such as tumors with MET alterations, HER2 mutation, among others. Therefore, there is no doubt that the advances in lung cancer have been enormous in recent years, placing this tumor subtype at the forefront of precision medicine.

Finally, the optimization of early diagnosis is still pending in lung cancer, since today most tumors are diagnosed in advanced stages. “However, although it is not yet implemented, we already have encouraging data with lung cancer screening in a high-risk population with low-dose CT, achieving a reduction in mortality,” they conclude from the scientific society.