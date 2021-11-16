Love and Thunder has a villain that fits with Los Eternos

A fan theory ensures that the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder will have a lot to do with the events we have seen in Los Eternos.

As we already know, the Cinematic Universe is very connected, that is why a film like The Eternals may have many ramifications in some other deliveries like Thor: Love and Thunder. It also tends to change the origin of little-known characters, that’s why Gorr it is perfect so that everything is united.

Attention SPOILERS. The true purpose of The Eternals is to reach a planet and prevent The deviants end the civilization that exists, so that it can be born the Celestial that is brewing in that place. When that cosmic being is born, the planet explodes, that is why the heroes who are on Earth ultimately decide to turn that into stone. Heavenly and thus save humanity. In the comics, Gorr He was an alien who prayed a lot to the Gods to avoid misfortunes, but when they fail him, he decides to undertake a crusade to end all of them.

But in Marvel studios things can go differently. For now, we do not have many details of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, although we know that the villain will be Gorr and it will be interpreted by Christian bale. So the new fan theory affirms that what was about to happen on Earth, happened on the planet of Gorr. Therefore, even this character could think that The Eternals with their great powers they were protective Gods and when he discovered that their ultimate purpose was the destruction of everything, he began his crusade against all beings who believe themselves to be Gods in the cosmos. Something that includes Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which will start the conflict between them.

So, it would be absolutely cool, if even the severed head of the Celestial we saw in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), would have been the result of the battle against Gorr because he wiped out his own planet.

What will the movie be about?

Thor: Love and Thunder will begin with the protagonist next to the Guardians of the Galaxy, since they were in the same ship at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Then they will probably be separated by the intervention of Gorr and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) he will receive the power of the Thunder Gods. What’s more Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) She will act as Queen of New Asgard and hopefully there will be more surprises.

The film is directed by Taika waititi and has a spectacular cast led by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Melissa McCarthy, Russell Crowe, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn, Luke Hemsworth and Luísa Mariano.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8, 2022. While we wait for the first trailer to be shown, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios on Disney Plus.