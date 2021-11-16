Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina is Brazil’s nemesis | Soccer 123

Samuel Aldrey / @ SamuelAldrey

The firm step of Brazil, which has only yielded a draw in 12 games (there are six to play), does not hide shortcomings. It is very solid and organized, with packaging to subdue the rival, but Argentina appears as the rival that can cut that supremacy.

The numbers of Adenor Bachi ‘Tite’ at the head of the Brazilian team are total madness: 67 games, of which 51 have been won, 11 tied and lost only 5, between friendlies and officials.

These figures when accumulated generate an average of 2.45 points per game, according to Transfermartk. Numbers that accompany a team that is always obliged to win because of the five stars woven into its chest.

The spots of Brazil.

But if you pay attention to those five spots that could cover the stars, a curiosity appears. Of those five games he lost, one was against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup, another was a friendly against Peru… The remaining three were against Argentina.

Just as you read. The Argentine team has managed to bring the undefeated team to its knees three times and that is already classified for Qatar 2022.

The first was in 2018 in the city of Melbourne. At that time Jorge Sampaoli directed as technical director of the albiceleste, that time they won 1 to 0.

But then Sampaoli left and the ‘Scaloneta’ arrived. Lionel Scaloni put the white and blue bus at 100 km / h, like Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in the movie Speed.

The mambo of the ‘Scaloneta’.

On November 15, 2019, Scaloni achieved his first victory over Brazil 1-0, with a goal from Messi. The second time is marked in history. It was at the Maracana, in the final of the Copa América. Messi took his revenge with history. Argentina, in a match in which they put their resistance to pain to the test, beat Brazil at the Maracana.

That day, the Argentine 10 achieved what Maradona could not: win a Copa América. A goal from Ángel Di María buried the undefeated of a Brazil that had not lost since November 2019.

Thus the ‘Scaloneta’ has become the perfect nemesis of the Canarinha de ‘Tite’. The Brazilian team is now looking for its ‘Vendetta’ when it visits Argentina already classified, although with the desire to change the image of that July night at the Maracana.