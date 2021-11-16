Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp, was caught with her new boyfriend

It seems that Johnny Depp’s daughter has now put an end to her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. And, despite the rumors of their reconciliation, Lily-Rose Depp was caught kissing who would be her new boyfriend. A) Yes, the actress also began to go viral on social networks where the photographs circulated.

What happened to Lily-Rose Depp?

A few weeks ago there were rumors thate Lily-Rose Depp had returned with one of her famous boyfriends: Timothée Chalamet. The young couple was caught together at a dinner that thrilled their fans. However, the new photos of the actress put an end to the hope of a reconciliation.

The PageSix site shared fotos of Lily-Rose in the city of Los Angeles, accompanied by the French rapper Yassine Stein. The new couple was caught sharing a passionate kiss while shopping. It should be noted that neither of them has confirmed their relationship, but the photos are quite evident.

Although Lily-Rose Depp is quite private with her life, it is not the first time that photographers have captured her with a boyfriend. In some viral photos, the actress of Wolf was captured with Timothée Chalamet when they were still dating. However, the young actor said he felt embarrassed by this, because of how it looked in the pictures.

«I went to sleep thinking it was one of the best days of my life. I was on a boat all day with someone I loved. But when I woke up and saw all those photos, I felt embarrassed. All pale », assured the actor in an interview with GQ. Later, she was also caught with the actor in the next Elvis Presley movie, Austin Butler., although he neither confirmed nor denied this relationship.

Soon, Lily-Rose Depp will be part of Wolf, a curious movie about a man who thinks he is actually a wolf. On the tape, where he shares the screen with George Mackay, he will play a young man who thinks he is a lynx and develops an intense bond with the protagonist.