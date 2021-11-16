Leonidas Meteor Shower 2021: how to see it from Mexico

The Leonid Meteor Shower will be visible without the need for a special apparatus. Photo: Pixabay

For lovers of astronomical phenomena, November is a month full of several events, among them, the partial lunar eclipse that will occur this Friday, which will be the longest of the century, and the Leonid meteor shower.

The Leonid meteor shower will be visible in Mexico and its maximum splendor will occur tomorrow, November 17, when the sky is crossed by the meteor peak generated by debris and particles of the Comet 55P / Tempel-Tuttle, the which at the time of entering the Earth catch fire in the atmosphere causing a great show.

And although the meteor shower of the Leonids began days ago, it will reach its peak during these days.

The Orbital Period of the Meteor Shower Leonidas It is 33.2 years, so each time this time elapses, this astronomical spectacle can be observed from our planet.

Leonids vary in size and can range from one millimeter to several centimeters. When they enter our atmosphere they disintegrate, since they travel at great speeds that can go between 20 thousand kilometers per hour and 71 kilometers per second. If their size is greater and they do not disintegrate within our atmosphere, they are called meteorites.

Time and how to see the Leonid Meteor Shower

In Mexico, the best time to appreciate the phenomenon will be around the midnight of the 17, although from the dusk already will be able to appreciate the stars in the sky.

Experts say they can be seen between 10 and 20 meteors per hour in perfect moonless darkness.

Although technically they will be visible from anywhere in MexicoTake into account that light pollution in big cities can ruin the experience.

What experts always recommend is to get away from the city and go to the suburbs, deserts or national parks, where the sky is clear and the lights do not interfere.

In addition, to see the meteor showers you do not need any special equipment such as a telescope or binoculars, although they can be used, you can enjoy this phenomenon with your own eyes.