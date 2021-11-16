Leonardo DiCaprio, new movie on Netflix with Jennifer Lawrence

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.09.2021 12:56:07





Netflix continues to surprise with its great casts for its new productions. He had barely featured The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds on ‘Red Notice’; now present ‘No mires arribe’ (‘Don’t Look Up’), which features actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

Through their social networks and other digital platforms they released the advance of the film, which is directed and written by Adam McKay.

“Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Scott Mescudi, With Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep“, they boasted.

The new Netflix movie, ‘Do not look up’, tells the story of two astronomers with little success in their careers, who now must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth.

“Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astonishing discovery: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with the Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. It seems that warning humanity about a planet killer the size of Everest is uncomfortable. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry), “Netflix previews.

“Only six months to go until the comet impact, but managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical.. But what must be done to make the world look up ?! “, they add.

When is ‘Don’t Look Up’ released?

The film will be available from December 10 in some cinemas; but it will be available on the streaming platform Netflix as of December 24.

caov