Latin celebrities have fun with their multiple projects

By Judi Jordan

One of the secrets of those who maintain a successful acting career is not to pigeonhole. This even applies to talents like Ana de Armas and Edgar Ramírez, whose work spans a wide range of characters, from historical icons to action stars. Both have many projects on the horizon. These are some of the most recent.

Will De Armas participate in “Ballerina”?

The “John Wick” franchise is still the perfect gift for fans of action thrillers in which the protagonist carries the weight of the plot. Cuban Ana de Armas could star in “Ballerina”, the next film in the franchise. “Underworld” director Len Wiseman will helm “Ballerina,” and the film will be written by “John Wick: Parabellum” screenwriter Shay Hatten.

Taking the role, De Armas would play a murderous dancer with a thirst for revenge. The film would end up solidifying the actress’s reputation as an action star, after her participation in “No Time to Die.”

As a CIA agent and alongside Daniel Craig as 007, De Armas dispatched the villains with the elegance of a little black dress, massive diamonds, and deadly stilettos.

But this is not the only project of the actress. De Armas stars in “The Gray Man,” a Netflix thriller with a budget of more than $ 200 million. She is accompanied in this film by Chris Evans – her co-star in “Blade Runner 2049” – Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page, among others. The Russo brothers are directing this star-studded thriller. The film was finished filming in July 2021, after a four-month shoot.

De Armas is also starring in “Blonde,” a film that has been delayed but will finally be released in 2022. In this film, the actress will play the role of Marilyn Monroe.

Represented by Creative Artists Agency, De Armas seems unstoppable in her rise to stardom.

“Nobody’s heart”, another leading role for Ramírez in a romantic film

The daring and award-winning Spanish director Isabel Coixet (“The bookstore”) is currently preparing her next project, “Nobody’s Heart”. The film will begin shooting in January 2022, and will feature the participation of Venezuelan Edgar Ramírez (“Assassination of Gianni Versace”) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Loki”, “El matinal”).

“Nobody’s Heart” is a romantic drama.

Coixet has described the project as a “fascinating, twisted and sensual love story between two characters who share a unique passion for Portugal in the 1930s.”

In “Nobody’s Heart,” the character played by Mbatha-Raw is widowed and inherits a cork factory. Ramírez plays the charismatic coworker with whom the widow begins a fiery affair. With this relationship, a Pandora’s box full of desires and secrets opens.

Ramírez’s work on Netflix’s “El día del Sí” is a reminder that the actor has starred in romantic movies. The film is an adaptation of the short story “Cork” by William Boyd. It recalls the life of the renowned Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa. Boyd also wrote the script that captivated Coixet.

“I completely fell in love with the story and I know that [el público] he’s hungry for stories like ‘Nobody’s Heart,’ “the actor said.

Meanwhile, Ramírez has concentrated on filming the television series “Florida Man” and finalizing the films “Borderlands,” “Atlas,” and “The 355.” What a pandemic!

