La Nación / “This is not the time to hold meetings”

Listed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the object of desire of thousands of men around the globe, Megan Fox (35) would visit Paraguay next year. There are strong rumors that the Hollywood star would be accompanying his current partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (31), on his coming to our country in the framework of Asunciónico 2022.

The festival officially unveiled its billboard today and Megan’s boyfriend is scheduled to take the stage on March 22, as are rock band Foo Fighters, rapper Doja Cat and reggaeton Justin Quiles and local artists. The next day, the main course will be Miley Cyrus, as announced by the producer G5pro.

As soon as the names of the artists of the largest international musical event in our country were known, the fans of the American actress began to fantasize about her coming to Paraguayan lands.

The relationship between Megan Fox and Texan Colson Baker, real name of Machine Gun Kelly, became known in May 2020. The actress was married for more than 10 years to fellow actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children in common. For its part, MGK has a 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, the fruit of a previous relationship.

Before getting involved with the “New Girl” protagonist, the artist was in a relationship with Sommer Ray, who said in an interview that the artist began his relationship with Megan while they were still together. According to the 24-year-old model, she and the musician only dated for three months.

Sommer Ray also assured that she even went with him to Puerto Rico to shoot Midnight in the Switchgrass, a crime thriller starring Megan Fox and Bruce Willis. A little later, the beautiful actress appeared starring in the video clip of one of Machine Gun Kelly’s songs: Bloody valentine. Their first appearance together was at the American Music Awards in November 2020.

Megan and Machine are one of the couples of the moment. Always fiery, they have no qualms when it comes to telling their sexual intimacies. A few days ago they caused a furor with an explosive photographic production for the latest issue of The GQ Style magazine.

Fox summed up the series of images as “the story of two outcasts and star-crossed lovers, caught in the middle of a torrid solar flare of a romance featuring: feverish obsession, guns, addiction, shamans, lots of blood, general chaos, therapy, Tantric night terrors, binding rituals, chakra sound baths, psychedelic hallucinations, organic shakes and the kind of sex that would make Lucifer grab his rosary. “

In a podcast, the actress defined the singer as her “twin flame”: “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually when a soul has ascended to a level high enough to be able to divide into two different bodies at the Same time. So we are actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately, because I felt it immediately, ”he said.