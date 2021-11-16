Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go to their first wedding together

Kourtney Kardashian poses nude to show off her engagement ring

The couple is already thinking about having a baby

Wherever they go Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker —The most intense couple of the moment— they can’t help but attract attention. Sounded are already his public carantoñas that, with a somewhat particular result, already tried to emulate a Cosmo editor a few weeks ago. And it is that the couple, who have recently got engaged after just 10 months of relationship, are very fond of each other and can not avoid showing it at all times. Either in a public event – as they did in the past MTV VMAs – or in a private sara, as it happened this past weekend. The lovebirds attended last Saturday the wedding of Simon Huck, a friend of the Kardashian family who said ‘yes, I want’ with her husband Phil Riportella in an ostentatious event held in California, where other ‘celebs’ faces were also seen like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

And of course, Kourtney and Travis – affectionately nicknamed ‘Kravis’-, they flaunted how much they loved each other … giving the ‘show’ on a sofa in which both They let themselves be recorded giving the lot in the purest adolescent styleWhat envy! In addition, in the background, the theme of the band Blink-182 ‘All The Small Things’ sounded, where Barker is a drummer. She straddled him as they kissed, an act that people applauded and cheered on while recording with their phones to later share the ‘hot moment’ on Instagram. Something that we would also have obviously done.

From here you can see the moment from another angle 👀

“The following are us”

Kourtney was the one in charge of publishing the ‘looks’ they chose for the event, both going from an impressive ‘total black’. The businesswoman opted for a dress Gucci asymmetric that featured a flattering strap that served as a neck strap, while he chose an elegant tuxedo with a bow tie. In the gallery of photos that the Kardashian uploaded, her fiance commented “The following are us”, an appreciation that drove fans of the couple crazy who are waiting like May water for what will be one of the weddings of the year.

By the way, last Sunday was the musician’s 36th birthday and, as expected, Kourtney also carried out an exercise in public love on social networks, where I told him that “I loved him more than anyone”. Anyway, love.

