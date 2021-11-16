Kheira Hamraoui asks for respect for deciding to remain silent

Kheira Hamraoui, the player the Paris Saint-Germain attacked on November 4, requested respect for her private life and a “serene” investigation, on Monday before an investigating judge of Versailles.

The footballer “quickly requested that her private life be respected, as well as her choice to remain silent in this difficult test,” she said in a statement published by her lawyer on Tuesday. Saïd Harir.

The prosecution of Versailles confirmed Monday that former French international Eric Abidal, whose name appeared on a victim’s phone card, could appear soon.

It is the last unexpected twist of this bizarre case that began on November 4, when Hamraoui, a 31-year-old French international, was returning from a dinner at his club in a vehicle with his partner Aminata Diallo and was the victim of an assault by two individuals, who struck him several times “in the legs with an iron bar.”

Police detained Diallo last Wednesday, who spent 36 hours being questioned by investigators before being released without charge.

According to a source close to the case, Hamraoui indicated to the investigators that his mobile card was “in the name of his ex “and they established that the owner was Abidal.

Former player of the Barcelona, Abidal He was sports director of the Spanish club from 2018 to August 2020. Hamraoui played in the women’s team of the entity from 2018 to 2021.

According to her lawyer, the player “suffered significant physical and psychological prejudice”: “They hit her with great violence, mainly on her lower limbs, hinting at an undisguised will to damage their professional career“.

Despite the publication of information “a priori covered by secrecy”, the 31-year-old international “offers all its confidence to researchers who they should be able to conduct their investigations calmly in order to find the accused as soon as possible. “

The women’s team of PSG, overwhelmed by this case that has had a worldwide amplitude, fell 6-1 on Sunday against the Lyon, his great rival in French football.