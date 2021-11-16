Kendall Jenner shows off her figure in a tiny swimsuit

Kendall Jenner, the beautiful American model, businesswoman and influencer, raised the temperature through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” post in which she showed off her tremendous figure.

Through her official Instagram account, the Kardashian’s younger sister shared a publication in which she appears posing with a tiny swimsuit that left her surprising curves in view of her fans.

In just a few hours, this Kendall Jenner publication managed to get more than 3.6 million “likes” and exceeded 6 thousand comments, in which her fans surrendered to her beauty.

Kendall Jenner has become one of the most important influencers in the world, since only on her Instagram account she has more than 196 million followers.

