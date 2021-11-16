Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share the humble roots of coming to America ‘with nothing’ – EzAnime.net

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman continue to reflect on their lives together as they revisit the site where they got engaged some 15 years ago.

“We got engaged right here in New York City,” the 53-year-old superstar said during her visit to the “Today” arena on Friday. I proposed to her here on the Hudson.

Urban and Kidman, 54, met at an event in 2005, and Urban said he knew the “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress would one day become his wife. The couple have been inseparable ever since.

“She’s the one, that’s all,” he said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast last year. “She is the one I have been looking for all my life, and everything not only changed, but it had to change in me if I was going to follow that path. It felt like a watershed moment in my life. It was literally like, ‘Either you get this right now, or you’ll never, ever get it right. This is your only chance. ‘

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for 15 years.

The “Speed ​​of Now” performer took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a retro video of himself rocking a mullet while performing on what appeared to be a talent show.

While young Urban’s performance seemed off the charts for his age, a judge on the show nearly shattered Urban’s hopes when he told Urban that he didn’t have the skills to succeed as a solo artist.

Seemingly unfazed by the negative comments, Urban turned the moment into an inspiration for his followers and captioned the video, “Sometimes… you just have to prove them wrong.”

Meanwhile, Kidman also recently spoke about her life with Urban before fame, telling Glamor UK in November that her parents “had nothing” when they moved to the United States from Australia.

“I’ve always been aware of privilege because both of my parents came out of nowhere,” Kidman told the publication for its digital cover edition. “When we moved to the United States, we had nothing.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share an affectionate moment at Rod Laver Arena while attending the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.

“My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mother helped my father get his Ph.D. as he came from a very poor family,” he continued. “When he became a psychologist, he offered his behavior therapy for nothing if they didn’t have money, because he just wanted to help.”

Kidman praised his father as “one of the most gentle and caring parents who was a giver,” adding that since his mother was a nurse, naturally his family “had that social conscience.”

“I also married a man who was totally self-made and came from a background where he said that every brick in his house is a concert,” she commented on Urban. “He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They had no bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that later caught fire. ‘

She said of her family: “They have talked about a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing.”

Urban and Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Kidman also has two grown children, Bella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.