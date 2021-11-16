Keanu Reeves and the personalized gift he gave Donnie Yen after the end of John Wick 4 | Movies and series

A few weeks to 2022, one of the most anticipated films for the new year is undoubtedly the next chapter in the John Wick franchise. The film, which will let us see Keanu Reeves once again as the deadly murderer, also incorporated new characters that will join the protagonist in this adventure. One of them is Chinese star Donnie Yen.

With the filming culminating days ago, the actor shared words of gratitude to the production and fans on his social networks after the hard work they had on set. “After four months away from my family, I am finally going home. It has been a lot of fun and creative working with Keanu and Chad. I think you guys are really going to love the movie. See you on the big screen ”, he published.

But he also shared with his followers the personalized gift Keanu Reeves gave her after filming ended. In the images you can see that the star of the Matrix He handed him a personalized martial arts fighting staff with the following phrase: “Thank you Donnie. You’re the best. Keanu ”.

Keanu Reeves and the many gifts he gave to his John Wick 4 stuntmen

Keanu Reeves gifted expensive watches to his stuntmen at John Wick. Photo: Composition / Instagram / @ jermskillz

Days ago, members of the stunt group that worked with the actor on John Wick 4 shared that he gave them an expensive watch after they had been together on the set. During a break from the filming stage of the fourth John Wick film, Keanu Reeves invited part of the production team to dinner. In it, the popular Baba Yaga gave each of his stuntmen a personalized watch, with a message that reads: The five John Wick.