Katy Perry in navel and ponytail singing Harleys in Hawaii in a bathroom

Katy Perry in belly button and ponytail singing Harleys in Hawaii in a bathroom. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Once again, the famous pop singer, Katy Perry, surprised to reappear in networks wearing her spectacular figure in top, as she did not do more than a year ago, before her pregnancy. Now, the interpreter of Fireworks captivated in navel and ponytail singing Harleys in hawaii in the bathroom.

The pop star Katy Perry, fiancee of the British actor Orlando Bloom, delighted his followers singing like never before a “palomazo” of his great success Harleys in hawaii inside a public bathroom, celebrating a year of the song that his fans have relived like no other on Spotify.

In the video, the singer of Hot n ‘cold and Roar She appeared inside the public bathroom dressed completely in blue in a set of pants and long-sleeved navels, as well as white pointed ankle boots and a polished ponytail, which left her beautiful face clear.

Together with her musicians, the beautiful 36-year-old artist sang the song, while they improvised the percussions with a box and the bathroom door, acoustic guitar and unconnected bass, to perform an unppluged mini show, where, even Some showgirls came out of two cubicles and accompanied Katy Perry.

“You all gave #harleysinhawaii some new life with your thirst trap videos, so as a thank you we decided to celebrate its launch anniversary tomorrow with a #FBF POTTY JAM,” the Californian wrote.

Keep reading: Fernanda Castillo wears a steel abdomen with a top and leggings, she looks like Barbie

The video of the beautiful singer-songwriter has accumulated more than 612 thousand views on her Instagram account and has managed to obtain thousands of comments in which they express their happiness for the video.

In addition to her great talent and magnificent voice accompanied by the echo of the bathroom, which, by the way, also had all its details in the same blue tone of the outfit of Katy Perry and its musicians; the beautiful singer ex-wife of Russell Brand She strongly attracted attention by showing her flat abdomen and her mini waist, just over a year after giving birth to her daughter Daisy dove bloom, pregnancy of which she confessed, she has not yet been able to regain her original weight and height, but she emphasized that she is not in a hurry to achieve it.

Keep reading: Trendy brunette dyes that brighten the face and rejuvenate

And it is that, on more than one occasion, Katy Perry She has stated that motherhood completely changed her life, and made her know true unconditional love, so, she assures, she lives focused on her beautiful baby and her well-being, and the rest is the least.

Although during the second half of 2020 and to date, Katy Perry continued active in her commitments for her participation as a judge in the reality show American Idol, as well as in special events such as the protest of the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, where did he interpret the song Fireworks; Katy fully resumed her return to musical engagements now premiering a long-awaited track for the new special edition album celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokemón, where she performs the track, Electric.

The long-awaited album was released on October 15 and, in addition to the talented Katy Perry, has the participation of Latin J Balvin and Post Malone, among other artists.