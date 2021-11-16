Katy Perry and her glamorous beach day with little Daisy Bloom

The singer enjoyed the good weather in Santa Barbara to walk with her daughter.

Singer Katy Perry decided to put aside the routine and enjoy a day at the beach in Santa Monica, California, along with her daughter Daisy, her sister and their dog, showing that she is ready to “squeeze every last drop” of the summer.

This weekend, the “California Girls” interpreter honored her theme and chose to go out and sunbathe with her family, looking stunning when wearing striped pants and a scarf with which he covered his arms and chest. He also completed the look with a bucket hat and glasses that protected her from the sun’s rays.

Nevertheless, the looks were stolen by her daughter Daisy Bloom, which was captured enjoying the sand and the sea while being cared for by Katy Perry’s sister.

Although they did not “take a dip”, the three of them enjoyed the day and took the opportunity for the singer’s pet to run around the place for a while.

On the ride highlighted the absence of Perry’s fiancé and little Daisy’s dad, the renowned actor Orlando Bloom. However, through social networks he has remained very active and has shown that his relationship with the singer is going from strength to strength.

Let’s remember that just a few weeks ago the couple had a romantic getaway to the Isle of Capri, where they expressed their affection away from their companions and with a spectacular view of the paradisiacal destination.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 and only a few months later began a relationship. In less than a year the couple got engaged, and although they have not yet said “yes” in front of the altar, they both share a beautiful daughter: Daisy Dove.

