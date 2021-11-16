Kate Winslet, Leonardo DiCaprio’s great love, turns 46

On a day like today in 1975, one of the most beloved artists in the entertainment industry was born, actress Kate Winslet, who in the 90s, together with Leonardo Dicaprio, starred in what is still considered the highest grossing film of all time, “Titanic.”

In addition to the great recognition that the duo obtained from the public and experts in the seventh art, with the popularity of the film speculation came about the possibility that the love between them crossed the screens and come true.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio / HAL GARB / AFP via Getty Images

Despite this, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio always made it clear that their relationship was part of fiction and although there was a strong bond between the two, this was only friendship. And there is no doubt that this bond is very strong, because regardless of the passing of the years they are still present in the life of the other and each time they are questioned about it, they have nothing but words of affection and respect.

In countless interviews, Wislet and DiCaprio have been quick to talk about each other with nothing but flattery. Even when the actress won a Golden Globe and gave her thank you speech, did not hesitate to attribute much of his success to the famous and he dedicated a few words that left the world with their mouths open:

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Leo, I am very happy to be able to do thisr here and tell you how much I love you and how much I have loved you for the last years. I love you with all my heart, I really do, ”he said during the prestigious awards ceremony.

For his part, Leonardo DiCaprio has not been left behind, and has made it clear that the beautiful British woman is his “Favorite actress in the entire film industry” and will always be his “number one”. Not without first revealing that it was “by far his best kiss on camera.”

It has been thanks to this type of statement that the fans of both remain on the lookout for a possible relationship, despite the fact that the birthday girl is happily married, and the Oscar winner has had several relationships.

