Through an interview for the podcast “Drink Champs” from Revolt TV, Kanye West said they are trying to sabotage Kim Kardashian’s wishes to become a lawyer.

It is no secret that the socialite has spent years studying to dedicate herself to law, however, the two occasions that she has taken the bar exam she has not passed it and Kanye West attributes those failures to his ‘teachers’.

Kanye West: “They don’t want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer. They have an idiot training her”

According to West, the lawyer helping Kim study for his third bar exam is “an idiot”Well, there are many people who they don’t want Kim Kardashian to become a lawyer.

“They have an idiot training my wife. She will fail the exam for the third time. There are people who may not want it. They just don’t want it! They don’t want Kim Kardashian to be a lawyer“, expressed the rapper.

Conspiracy against Kim Kardashian?

According to ‘Ye’, these people are against him because, Once the leader of the Kardashian – Jenner clan becomes a lawyer, many things could change:

“Do you know what will happen when Kim Kardashian becomes a lawyer? The shirt gets a little higher, that neckline is covered a little more. Girls of 14 or 17, posing a bit, will want to become lawyers. She affects people that way

“There are people who he doesn’t want her to affect these women like that. They want her to affect them that other way. They put him in a lawyer who gives him all the right things and enough wrong things to make him fail the test again. “West finished.