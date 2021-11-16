Jungle Cruise sequel with the Rock and Emily Blunt confirmed

MEXICO CITY.

Jungle Cruise hit theaters and at Disney + on July 30, raising $ 186.9 million worldwide in one month to which should be added the revenue through premium access to the streaming platform. After four weeks winning the public’s favor, Disney is already working on the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will reprise Captain Frank Wolff and Investigator Lily Houghton respectively. Michael Green, one of the writers of the first installment, will write the sequel.

Jaume Collet-Serra is also expected to return to direct the Jungle Cruise sequel, while John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will return to produce. Scott Sheldon will repeat as executive producer.

In addition to its box office performance, it appears that Jungle Cruise has also performed well on Disney + Premier Access, grossing $ 30 million in its first three days on the platform.

The film, which was in development for more than 15 years before finally hitting the big screen, is based on the popular Disneyland attraction, one of the original attractions when the theme park opened in 1955.

Along with Johnson and Blunt, the cast of Jungle Cruise is completed by Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Dani Rovira, Quim Gutiérrez, Veronica Falcón and Raphael Alejandro, among others.

“Lily travels from London to the Amazon rainforest and uses Frank’s dubious services to guide her downstream on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming ship. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with unmatched healing abilities that can change the future. On this epic quest, the unlikely pair face countless dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, what is At stake is even more important to Lily and Frank, and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread, “reads the film’s synopsis.