Jungle Cruise | Positive chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the Disney movie

The actors star in Jungle Cruise, the new Disney film, which tells the adventures of a particular duo in the Amazon region. A relationship that will be talked about!

There are a few days until the premiere of Jungle cruise, the film based on an attraction of Disney that tells the adventures of the captain Frank Wolff, interpreted by Dwayne johnson, and the researcher Lily houghton, personified by Emily blunt. Together they navigate the Amazon in search of a tree with magical properties and great healing powers.

The duo will live a great adventure framed by innumerable dangers and supernatural threats that await them hidden in this region that has an undeniable but deceptive beauty. As the secrets of the mysterious tree are uncovered, the stakes are up for Frank and Lily. His fate and that of humanity are at stake. The protagonists Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt they brought positive energy to this story.

Positive chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on Jungle Cruise!

The film, which will be released together in theaters and Disney + with Premier Access on July 30, is based on the relationship between Johnson and Blunt, who advance a very special chemistry between the characters who live this dangerous adventure. They will dazzle their followers as seen in the trailer for the long-awaited film.

The actors presume the relationship of their characters in the film and The Rock came to compare the duo with Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn in The African Queen or Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in The Lost Emerald. The interpreter is very sure of the work they did with his partner in the imminent Jungle cruise.

Emily blunt He took advantage of an interview and highlighted his co-star. The interpreter stated: “He is one of my favorite people in the world. He is a sweetheart.”. Dwayne johnson expressed about his partner: “Not only is he a great movie star, but more importantly, he is the most empathetic human being I have ever met.” She stressed that Johnson is more shy than he seems and that “The Rock” is he “role of your life”.

The sincere friendship that was born between the actors in the film will be transferred to another project that will find them together: Ball and chain, which follows the story of a superhero couple. What’s more, The Rock confirmed that it will produce a film starring Blunt.

