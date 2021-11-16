‘Jungle Cruise’: Édgar Ramírez says Emily Blunt’s character has similarities to Indiana Jones – movie news

In an exclusive interview for Sensacine México, the Venezuelan actor, Edgar Ramírez assured that the main character of ‘Jungle Cruise’, played by Emily Blunt, has curious similarities with Indiana Jones

In addition to being inspired by one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland, Edgar Ramirez ensures that Jungle cruise, the new Disney movie starring Emily blunt and Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, also has curious similarities with Indiana Jones, the legendary stelerazide action and adventure production by Harrison Ford that in the 80s marked a before and after in the genre: “All of us who made this movie were deeply inspired by these great action, adventure and comedy movies. I think the references to great adventure productions from the 1980s and early 1990s are evident.”

In an exclusive interview with Sensacine Mexico, the actor of Venezuelan origin shared that this production directed by Jaume Collet-Serra also has nods to other legendary productions of Walt Disney Pictures that are characterized by having large doses of action, adventure and comedy:



The grand adventure genre is a classic and we all grew up watching these stories in the movies. The film also has references to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga because it mixes humor and exciting scenes

Frank (Dwayne), the captain of a ship navigating a river in the middle of the jungle, undertakes a mission with Lily Houghton (Blunt) And his brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) to find a supposed tree with medicinal powers that could save thousands of people. But while finding it will not be an easy task, the trio are willing to face the traps of the jungle and a group of explorers who are also looking for the miraculous tree to profit from it: “The story is wonderful because great adventure is mixed with comedy and if there is someone who has a timing perfect for comedy is Dwayne. ”

Édgar Ramírez assures that working with Dwayne Johnson ‘La Roca’ is a life experience.



Ramírez, who has made his way in Hollywood with other legendary productions such as Breakpoint or Free us from evil, assures that “Working with Dwayne is wonderful because he is one of those people who walks into a room and enlightens you, who has a generous and inspiring smile, and who apart is a natural leader, a guy who is always motivating his peers.”

I am very fond of Dwayne, he is very talented and I love that he does not take things seriously but at the same time he is a professional. It’s wonderful, all the cute things you could imagine about him are true

On the other hand, Édgar assures that this story is distinguished from other adventure productions because “It is a woman who stars in this feat that occurs during the First World War, a time when it was almost impossible for a woman to venture on an expedition of this nature.”

It’s wonderful how movies adapt to the times we live in

The Venezuelan plays Aguirre, a Spaniard from the time of La Conquista who gets trapped in the jungle after trying to seize the powers of the miraculous tree, a character that implied a challenge in his career because the accent he had to learn is not the same one that is currently heard in Spain: “Carlos Bardem, the wonderful Spanish actor brother of another great friend and genius, Javier Bardem, helped us in the making of the dialogues because we wanted to achieve an understandable mix between the Spanish that is spoken now and the one that we assume could have been spoken 500 years ago The accent was much more theatrical and I hope the Spanish public likes it. “

Jungle cruise It has already premiered in Mexican theaters and is also available on Disney + with Premier Access, becoming the company’s latest title to be released simultaneously on the big screen and in digital format.