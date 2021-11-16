Johnny Depp, from successful actor to putting the jewel in his crown on sale for more than 30 million euros

The famous actor Johnny depp it is not having a good economic moment. A fortune has been left for the court disputes with Amber Heard. For now there is a final sentence for this abuser, but the problems in the courts have not yet ended and, for that very reason, he has been forced to put in sell your french village and be able to pay the lawyers.

The legal battle between Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard is not over yet

It all started in 2018 when his ex-partner, in 2018, explained to The Washington Post that had been a victim of abuse, although at no time did he explicitly say that Depp was the aggressor, although it was implied in the text.

It was at that moment that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He sued her, and since then the trials have not yet finished. At the moment, there is already a final sentence: Jhonny Depp has mistreated his ex-wife, at least, up to 12 times, Amber Heard.

They separate it from Fantastic Animals and Pirates of the Caribbean for abuser

As a result of this situation, the producers of Fantastic Animals and Pirates of the Caribbean They have not counted on him to make more films and, for this same reason, their income has plummeted. To get out of this economic situation, he has decided to put one of his properties in France for sale, it is a villa near Saint-Tropez.





“France has given me everything. A wonderful family and a balance that I missed very much”

Johnny Depp lived with his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis and with his children in this elitist French town, which has great sentimental value for the actor: “France has given me everything. A wonderful family and a balance that I sorely missed. Sometimes I don’t leave town for three months, “he assured VSD.

Sell ​​your French villa for more than 30 million euros

Nevertheless, he has been forced to sell the town he has bought for 20 years. It is an elite villa of 12 buildings with swimming pools, a wine cellar and many other luxuries that he wants to sell to pay his debts. Although some media claim that it is sold for 33 million euros, others explain that it is sold for 45 million euros. Either way, it’s a fortune. At the moment, it is unknown if he has managed to sell it, but this decision has given much to talk about.

Letícia Sabater has sold her mansion for one million euros

Johnny Depp is not the only famous person who has had to sell his fortunes and, in fact, to Spain, Letícia Sabater ZapaHe has also put his mansion up for sale in order to pay his debts. After two years on the market, she has managed to get them to buy her for a million euros, although at first she had lowered the price because no one wanted to buy her.