Joe Manganiello reveals his past as a game designer and scriptwriter

Joe Manganiello Credit: Bang Showbiz

Actor Joe Manganiello may be known for his participation in numerous action films, for his statuesque physique, or even for being the husband of fellow actress Sofía Vergara. However, the interpreter himself has now wanted to make known his passion for role-playing games, especially the mythical ‘Dragons and dungeons’, and his interesting past as a mission designer and even as a scriptwriter of this type of entertainment products.

In conversation with Variety, the Hollywood star has expressed his conviction that his signing for the film ‘The Spine of the Night’ is explained, among other things, by his extensive experience in these conflicts, which has also led him to work occasionally for the Multinational toy company Hasbro, which also produces movies, television series and other content of the kind.

“I think they knew about my passion and my work in the fantasy genre, mainly ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ and even Hasbro. I have been a game designer for them. I helped them redesign a board game called ‘HeroQuest’, which is like ‘Dragons and dungeons’ but in a box, “he assured in his interview, just before looking back to give more details about his demanding work.

“First I was hired as a consultant in ‘Dragons and dungeons’, and from there I developed a great friendship with the company. Then I wrote some story lines for adventure modules, and I got to create characters that were later converted into action figures and others toys. I also had to redesign several of the characters and elements of ‘Dragons and dungeons’ because I gave to launch a clothing line, in case I was not busy enough, “he joked.

As if that weren’t enough, Joe would organize meetings of friends -all of them celebrities- every Friday to play ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ for hours, for which he did not hesitate to transform his cellar into a realistic dungeon. When the coronavirus broke out with force around the world, the husband of the Colombian diva continued to act as ‘host’ for these meetings, but on that occasion in the face of very long online games framed in the digital version of the board game.