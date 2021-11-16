Jennifer López: this is the LIST OF EXTRAVAGANCES of the singer in her international tours

The 52-year-old actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous artists in the world and everything she does becomes news. Each presentation of the diva from the Bronx onstage has a mythical and a preparation, now with the easing due to the pandemic, she prepares to return.
Apparently 2022 will be an intense year for the girlfriend of Ben Affleck, Since in addition to getting back on stage, he will premiere the movie “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson and Maluma, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The same actress is the one who has been sharing fragments of the tape on social networks to promote it.
The truth is Jennifer Lopez tHe has a long history in the world of music and has made many international tours in his life, but on some occasions he has asked for totally extravagant things that have only been fulfilled by the queen of international pop.
The “whims” of Jennifer Lopez They range from the setting of the room, to having all the tools to maintain her exercise routine that makes her the owner of an enviable silhouette and a good diet, which is sometimes accompanied by some luxury travel.
This is JLo’s list of touring extravagances
- He asked for a bathtub with mineral water to hydrate his body
- He does not sleep on sheets that do not have more than 250 threads, so he takes his to the hotels
- He asked for machines to do his exercises in the room
- Asked private chef and winemaker
- There should always be white candles in your room
- One of her favorite hotel room menus is a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, thin slices of organic ham, and Hellmann’s mayonnaise.