Jennifer López: this is the LIST OF EXTRAVAGANCES of the singer in her international tours

The 52-year-old actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is one of the most famous artists in the world and everything she does becomes news. Each presentation of the diva from the Bronx onstage has a mythical and a preparation, now with the easing due to the pandemic, she prepares to return.

JLo. Source: Terra file

Apparently 2022 will be an intense year for the girlfriend of Ben Affleck, Since in addition to getting back on stage, he will premiere the movie “Marry Me” with Owen Wilson and Maluma, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The same actress is the one who has been sharing fragments of the tape on social networks to promote it.

Related news

JLo. Source: instagram @jlo

The truth is Jennifer Lopez tHe has a long history in the world of music and has made many international tours in his life, but on some occasions he has asked for totally extravagant things that have only been fulfilled by the queen of international pop.

JLo. Source: instagram @jlo

The “whims” of Jennifer Lopez They range from the setting of the room, to having all the tools to maintain her exercise routine that makes her the owner of an enviable silhouette and a good diet, which is sometimes accompanied by some luxury travel.

This is JLo’s list of touring extravagances