Jennifer López: companions of the recording set accuse her of bad character

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez 52-year-old has a consolidated career and throughout his life he has dedicated himself to both acting and music but on the stage he has done much better than in the recording sets where he has not managed to have a feeling with his companions.

Apparently Jennifer Lopez takes to the filming all the capricious ones he has when it comes to giving his concerts on his international tours and that does not go down well for those who have a different rhythm or style of work. Something like this happened to actress Cameron Díaz who said that she would never work with JLO again on a movie.

Both stars shared the filming of the film “What to expect when you are waiting” in 2012 and according to what transpired Jennifer Lopez He got along very badly with his partner who also did not share his working methods, since the music star would stop filming to eat or rest without taking into account what others thought.

Speaking to the press, Cameron Díaz said that Jennifer Lopez he should focus on his music career and not act anymore. Another of the people he faced is Gwyneth Paltrow, who has starred in many films and when JLo was consulted by the press about their relationship, she ignored her.

“Gwyneth who? Tell me what has she been up to? I swear to God I don’t remember anything she was in … I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work,” he replied. Jennifer Lopez to the journalist who wanted to investigate the relationship of both artists.