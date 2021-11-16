Jennifer López: companions of the recording set accuse her of bad character

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
70

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez 52-year-old has a consolidated career and throughout his life he has dedicated himself to both acting and music but on the stage he has done much better than in the recording sets where he has not managed to have a feeling with his companions.

JLo. Source: Terra file

Apparently Jennifer Lopez takes to the filming all the capricious ones he has when it comes to giving his concerts on his international tours and that does not go down well for those who have a different rhythm or style of work. Something like this happened to actress Cameron Díaz who said that she would never work with JLO again on a movie.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here