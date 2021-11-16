Jennifer Lawrence movies to celebrate her birthday

She is the owner of a surprising and overwhelming acting quality, so we will take a tour of the Jennifer Lawrence films.

Her talent is endless, which makes Jennifer Lawrence’s films simply unforgettable. Well, its versatility puts it in one of the privileged places in the cinema.

“The Hunger Games”

The saga ended with the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ third novel, again directed by Francis Lawrence. The story was split in two to show Katniss Everdeen’s last revolutionary battle against Panem and President Snow.

Katniss and her friends Peeta, Gale, and Finnick embark on their latest mission. They leave District 13 together to confront President Snow, who is obsessed with destroying Katniss, and freeing the citizens of Panem.

‘Mother’

A woman’s quiet life is disrupted when her husband invites a man, his wife, and the couple’s two children to his mansion. Since the arrival of the guests, her husband behaves increasingly strange.

And she tries to understand what is really happening. Everything ends in a desperate mess full of many ups and downs, that when you think the worst is over is when it is just beginning.

‘American Hustle’

This is an American black comedy crime film directed by David O. Russell. It was written by Eric Warren Singer and Russell, inspired by the FBI’s Abscam operation of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

It stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams as two con artists who are coerced by an FBI agent into setting up an elaborate undercover operation against corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden, New Jersey, while Jennifer Lawrence plays the unpredictable wife of Bale’s character. .

‘X-Men: Days of future past’

Set in the 1970s, the X-Men must avoid an apocalyptic future in which mutants struggle to survive in concentration camps controlled by fearsome Sentinels.

This new installment of the saga brings together on the big screen some members of the original trilogy such as Hugh Jackman, Ian McKeller and Patrick Stewart, along with the heroes of the First Generation like Mystique played by Jennifer Lawrence.