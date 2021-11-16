Jennifer Aniston’s spectacular $ 21 million home in Bel-Air

Jennifer Aniston amassed a great fortune during her time on the series ‘Friends’. That led to worldwide stardom and to be able to buy one of the most spectacular houses that famous people who live in the United States have.

The actress, Deciding to resume her single life and start a new phase after splitting with Brad Pitt, she made the decision to purchase a beautiful home in Bel-Air valued at $ 21 million (purchase price), although its real value was about 24 million.

The house was ideal for her at that time, since it not only allowed her to change the environment and remove the memories of the past, Rather, this majestic property with 4 spacious bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, has inside a wellness center with sauna, jacuzzi and massage room, which was precisely what he needed to stabilize his body, soul and mind.

But that is nothing compared to its exterior, since the house has an excellent location, allowing you to have wonderful views of the sea to experience beautiful sunsets and some vineyards on a nearby hill to go out for a bit of hiking and enjoy the environment and its production.

The design of the house is minimalist and the predominant color is white, large windows, beautiful gardens at the entrance and in its surroundings. and, nothing more and nothing less than neighbors like Nicolas Cage close to his residence.

Once the house was acquired, Jennifer wanted to give her personal touch and hired Frederick Fisher to soften her temper and give her a more organic air, while, for the decoration, she enlisted the help of Stephen Shadley to incorporate items that would give her warmth and feeling. of convenience and comfort.

In the house everything flows, each space connects with the other in a phenomenal way and almost imperceptibly. The pool area is a true paradise, where the natural environment, the furniture and the wonderful view combine to create an ideal climate to disconnect and cultivate the spirit.

Jennifer Aniston undoubtedly went to great lengths to improve it, and once married to Justin Theroux, both of them made it the perfect place to cultivate their love and spend time together. After the divorce of both, the house was left by the actress Although after this great mansion, Jennifer acquired other properties, none compares to this one, for its location and amenities.

