Jean Arthur, the broken voice actress who taught Meryl Streep and died as a recluse

When Jean arthur died, on June 19, 1991Nobody remembered her for years. During the hardest years of the Great Depression, back in the 1930s, the heroine of the Frank Capra It was a symbol of the woman advanced in her time, a dynamo in a machine in which machismo still weighed. The actress could be a journalist in “Knight without a sword” or a secretary with powers in “Live as you want.” The characters that Arthur embodied, with his unmistakable nasal voice, represented the new female of times of unemployment, toxic masculinity and lack of resources.

Born in New York in 1900 to Protestant parents, the little Gladys Georgianna Greene (that was her name) was a nomad who lived with her family in places as diverse as Florida or Saranac Lake. After working as a stenographer in lower Manhattan, being almost a teenager, she sadly experienced the death of one of her brothers during World War I and several tragedies that made her a brave and risky woman.

Determined to work for herself and her future, she changed her name to act as an advertising model. His new name, Jean Arthur. This is how Fox captured her to have her on the squad and make her debut in ‘Cameo Kirby’, a movie of John ford shot in 1923.

A few years later, in 1928, he obtained a new contract from Paramount. But, after some time fighting for a fledgling acting career, Arthur felt like a failure at just 30 years old. Conscious of his own limitations, he left the cinema to turn his gaze to Broadway. Her training as an actress made her professional return to Hollywood easier. She already had enough tables to be praised by her fellow professionals. “I learned to face the public and to forget it. See the footlights and not see them; to evaluate the reactions of hundreds of people and yet give myself so completely to a role that I did not realize their reaction, ”she confessed.

Frank Capra chose her for ‘The Secret of Living’, a film in which she starred alongside Gary Cooper and that defined her as a star. The tape marked the transgressive image that would embody on screen. Her reporter character, an intelligent and confident professional, was the mirror in which many women looked at themselves. It was also the prototype that embodied in Caprian filmography. The director made her his fetish actress in masterpieces like ‘Live as you want’ (1938) or ‘Knight without a sword’ (1939), a political satire that does not go out of style. Capra trusted her so much that he chose her for his famous ‘Living is beautiful!’ in 1946. Arthur gave him a ‘no’ for an answer and the director had to ‘settle’ for Donna Reed.

The absence of Arthur in the iconic Christmas tape is explained by his character and his continuing professional doubts. Once she went so far as to tell a journalist that she would rather have her throat cut than do an interview. He hated the exploitation and advertising tolls that surrounded the world of cinema. Each movie was a real torture for her. They say that, in 1944, when he was released from his contract with Columbia, he walked around the facilities assuring that he was finally “free.” Despite his professional reluctance, he would go back to work in ‘West Berlin’ (1948) at the orders of Billy wilder, and in ‘Deep roots’ (1953) with his admired George Stevens.

Around those years, in 1949, Arthur divorced her second husband, the actor and producer Frank Ross, to whom she had been married for 16 years. Previously, in 1928, she was married for a single day to Julian Anker, since he annulled his marriage hours after having pronounced the ‘yes, I do’. He never had children and, from the late 1940s until his own death, no romance was ever known to him again. Except for a sporadic television appearance (she had her own show, which barely lasted several installments), Arthur wanted to get away from the madding crowd, be true to herself. The 50s, the era of docile housewives in aprons, did not go much with a woman who had shown a complex and uncomplicated character both on and off the screen.

From the little that was known about her, her role as an acting teacher at Vassar stands out, a school that the very same passed through. Meryl streep. Despite not being a great lover of her profession, Arthur knew how to see the talent of that young woman who would end up becoming a star.

Little was known about his quiet life in California. In Hollywood it was said that Jean Arthur was the great recluse of cinema, second only to the iconic Greta garbo. The actress refused to give interviews, always declined the television appearances that other generation companions liked so much and opted for a silence that caused the oblivion of the new generations. He died at the age of 90, keeping the privacy he had always wanted, The Critic Charles Champlin He was one of those who best defined Arthur’s worth as a pivotal star of Hollywood’s golden age. “He suggested that the ideal woman could be (or should be) judged on both her spirit and her beauty. The notion of the woman as a friend and confidant, as well as someone you courted and went crazy for, someone whose true beauty was internal rather than externalIt became a full-blown possibility as we watched Jean Arthur. ”