Japan and the US conduct their first joint exercise in the South China Sea

MADRID, Nov. 16 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the United States Armed Forces launched their first joint maneuvers in the disputed waters of the South China Sea on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Japanese Navy has indicated that it has deployed an aircraft carrier, a destroyer, a submarine and a patrol aircraft, while the United States has deployed a destroyer and an anti-submarine aircraft.

“The purpose of the military exercise”, the text states, is “to improve the coordination and operability of the Japanese and US naval forces.” Thus, it is the first time that both countries have joined their maneuvers in the South China Sea, according to information from the Japanese chain NHK.

The Japanese government has repeatedly expressed its concern about China’s military modernization and the expansion of its military activities in the area, where it has a territorial dispute with the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

Last October, the ‘Financial Times’ newspaper indicated that the Chinese Armed Forces had carried out an unprecedented test in August in which a supposed hypersonic missile was traveling the orbit of the earth before impact.

However, the Asian giant’s Foreign Ministry denied this information and clarified that it was a test with a space vehicle. The test apparently ended in failure, since the projectile would have landed 15 kilometers from the target, but according to the aforementioned newspaper, it surprised United States Intelligence, due to the advanced technology used.