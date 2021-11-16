Jake Gyllenhaal confesses that kissing Jennifer Aniston on screen was “torture” | People

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of ‘The Good Girl’ in Los Angeles, California in August 2002. Giulio Marcocchi (GTRES)

Two decades ago, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Aniston were two of the young faces most eager to eat Hollywood. It was 2002 when, together, they recorded one of those romantic comedies of the early 2000s that brought together two actors with cinematographic power and possibilities for chemistry and triumph on the screen. In 2001 they shot The Good Girl, that would end up going through theaters with a decent gross (it cost eight million dollars and achieved 16) but without pain or glory. He was just 21 years old when the film was released, in January 2002, and after only a dozen roles, thanks to his leading role in Donnie Darko, he had become a promise to follow. She was 31 and had been America’s new girlfriend for eight seasons thanks to her Rachel Green from Friends, which he reconciled with these romantic roles that then suited him like a glove.

The chemistry between the two seemed simple; fluency, logic. But the making of the film, a dark romantic comedy where Aniston plays a cashier trapped in a boring marriage who has an affair with Gyllenhaal, a younger co-worker, was somewhat more difficult for him than it was for her. Now, the actor himself has told it in a funny interview, stating that kissing with Aniston was literally “torture.”

The interpreter has told on Howard Stern’s program on the Sirius XM station that all that was terribly difficult for him for a very simple reason and that it went beyond the screen: he liked his filming partner very much.

“Oh yes, it was torture, yes it was,” laughed Gyllenhaal remembering those days. “But on the other hand it wasn’t, of course. In other words, it was a mixture of sensations ”. In addition, he has said that there was one more ingredient that complicated everything. “Interestingly, love scenes are an awkward thing, because there were 30, 50 people? around looking. That does not put much, “he acknowledged amused. “It is something quite mechanical. And it is also like a dance, you are following a choreography for the camera. You can go deep into it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to learn it ”.

In addition, the actor revealed that for the filming they followed the so-called pillow technique. The popular movie stunt involves putting a pillow between two actors who are supposedly having sex. “I remember a pillow, yes, we used it. It was a preventive thing and is always used when maintaining a horizontal position in a movie. Everything else was authentic, ”he explains. “I remember those two characters were making out all the time, in places like … I don’t know, between the boxes in the warehouse.” In fact, he says that it was Aniston herself, more used to such situations, who suggested it. “I think he was very kind to suggest it before we started. It was like, ‘Let’s put a pillow over here …’ It was just that ”.

The movie, while not a huge popular success, was important to both actors. It helped him to get closer to the general public thanks to that side of an anti-hero in a romantic comedy, of being a dependent of a super from a lost town in Texas, and also thanks to his intimacy with the co-star. And it served her, as she explained a year ago in an interview, to shake up for the first time that Rachel Green who had been with her for almost a decade. That was the first time he got to “really shed” the character of Friends, which was “a great relief.” “But I remember the panic that came over me. I was like, ‘Oh God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they are right ”, he said.

Time showed that he could. That they both could. Over the years, Aniston has become not only a valued actress for various roles, from the romantic comedy (which continues to be her natural environment) to dramas such as Cake, which earned him major award nominations and industry praise. In addition, she not only puts her face and her voice at the service of the cinema, but also her money, as an executive producer of the series. The Morning Show. Gyllenhaal has also hit all the sticks with success; in fact, he has half a dozen projects about to be released and many others in preparation, and he was nominated for an Oscar for Brokeback Mountain in 2005. The good girl it was the start of a success for the two of them who, yes, never met them again along the way.