ITunes ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Monday, November 15

1. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. A star has been born

Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) is an established music star who one night meets and falls in love with Ally (Lady Gaga), a young artist struggling to get ahead in show business. Just when Ally is about to give up her dream of becoming a singer, Jack decides to help her on her way to fame. But the road will be harder than you imagine.

Four. Joker

Arthur Fleck is a man ignored by society, whose motivation in life is to make people laugh. But a series of tragic events will lead him to see the world differently. Film based on Joker, the popular DC Comics character and Batman arch villain, but which in this film takes on a more realistic and dark look.

5. The Equalizer 2

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) guarantees unwavering justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when it comes to someone he loves?

6. It had to be You

A young woman in love goes to Dublin to ask her boyfriend to marry her. She will do so following an Irish tradition, according to which only one day every four years – on February 29 – a woman can propose to her boyfriend with the certainty that she will not be rejected. However, during the trip, an unforeseen circumstance will force her to ask for help from a rude Irish innkeeper with whom she will have to walk across the country if she wants to be in time to make her marriage proposal.

7. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must face the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

8. The father

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a scathing, somewhat mischievous 80-year-old man who has stubbornly decided to live alone, rejects each and every caregiver that his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) tries to hire to help him around the house. She is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and feels that her father’s mind begins to fail and he becomes more and more disconnected from reality. Anne suffers the gradual loss of her father as his mind deteriorates, but she also clings to the right to live her own life.

9. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Since the paths of Agent Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal member of the Security Services of the American Diplomatic Corps, and the lonely mercenary Shaw (Statham), a former member of an elite British Army corps, the insults, beatings and teasing has not stopped between them to see which of the two falls first. But when a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist named Brixton (Elba) takes control of a dangerous bioweapon, the world faces one of its greatest threats. When Shaw learns that Brixton has also defeated his sister, a brilliant and fearless secret agent of the M16 (Kirby), he and Hobbs will have no choice but to put their deadly enmity aside to save the world and defeat the only man. capable of ending them.

10. The equalizer

Robert McCall, a former CIA agent now leading a quiet life, comes out of retirement to help Teri, who is being exploited by the Russian mob. Despite his assurances that he will never be violent again, contemplating so much cruelty will awaken in Robert a relentless and renewed desire for justice.

