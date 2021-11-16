“It’s something that no one had seen before”

Twitter @NASAPersevere

A team of researchers from the POT revealed that the scout Perseverance discovered “something no one has seen before” inside a rock on the surface of Mars.

The image was taken near where the vehicle landed earlier this year and caused a huge commotion on social media where many users were surprised with the particular finding. For this reason, the North American space agency explained the origin of the amazing discovery in the account of Twitter of the Martian robot.

Perseverance, who is working the crater field Jezero, used a tool located at the end of its “arm” to wear the surface of the rock in order to observe the elements inside.

After eroding the stone, the Martian robot sent the photographs to display the materials found under the top layer of the rock. Although those responsible for the mission are still not sure what it could be, they believe that Perseverance found a group of granulated minerals and sediments.

“Looking inside to observe something that no one has seen before. I eroded a small chunk of this rock to remove the surface layer and see what’s underneath. Focusing on my next target to sample Mars, ”the Martian robot team wrote in the Twitter post.

After stopping its functions in October as a result of a solar conjunction, with the Sun coming between Earth and Mars, the Perseverance was investigating some rock formations in the southern region, which are of particular interest to the scientific team that monitors the rover from our planet.

Collect rock and soil samples on the red planet It is one of the main objectives of the vehicle. The goal is to store them inside Perseverance in tubes and have them transported to Earth by future missions to be analyzed in detail for signs of ancient microbial life from 3 billion years ago.

In addition, the Martian robot will collect samples of rock fragments, minerals and dust left on the surface of the red planet, and will collect data about weather conditions to pave the way for future human exploration of Mars.

In April, a photo taken by Perseverance had caused astonishment in the international scientific communiqué by showing the desolate ground of the red planet crowned by what appeared to be a wonderful rainbow. But given the great confusion caused by the image on social networks, NASA explained that it was a hoax. caused by camera lens of the Martian explorer.