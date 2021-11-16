It’s over! Xbox Backward Compatibility Program Will No Longer Receive Games

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

You may remember that years ago Xbox launched a backward compatibility program whereby Xbox users could enjoy original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. The catalog had grown in recent years due to Xbox efforts, but sadly it will no longer receive any more games.

On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, Xbox announced today that it has brought more than 70 games to the backward compatible library. This was very good news for old game lovers and conservation enthusiasts, but then it became bittersweet when they realized that it would be the last games to be added to the program.

Find out: A new LEVEL UP t-shirt is now available, run for yours.

No more backward compatible games will be added to the catalog

It was the same Xbox that confirmed that with this latest update it will no longer work to make compatible more games neither the original Xbox nor the Xbox 360. The reason? Xbox mentioned that they have reached the limit of their capabilities and that due to “licensing, legal and technical restrictions” it would stop adding more games.

Since the announcement of this program, Xbox has enabled thousands of games to be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. According to the official catalog on the Xbox page, in the list at the time of writing there are 4701 registered titles and those that were added today in the update with more than 70 games are included, which means that the program of backward compatibility will have this number of titles at the end. It’s a huge list, so you can tell that Xbox delivered on its promise of backward compatibility.

In case you missed it: Xbox celebrates 20 years of successes, fighting and many games.

“Although we will continue to focus on preserving and enhancing the art of games, we have reached the limit of our capabilities to bring you new games to the catalog of the past due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions. Thank you for joining us on this journey! “the Xbox statement reads.

Another detail that we must make clear is that the program will continue to work as before on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S consoles. What was announced is that Xbox will no longer work on adding more old games to the catalog.

What do you think of this news? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more Xbox related news by visiting this page.

Related Video: Adidas Originals x Xbox – Collaboration Trailer

Stay informed with us at LEVEL UP.

Source 1, 2