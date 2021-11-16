Italy to Repechage! They let go of ticket and Switzerland is in Qatar 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

A historic danger for the World Cup! Until not long ago, Italy He had the world record for consecutive games without defeat, only in the summer did he win the Eurocup title, but none of that serves to call himself a World Cup player because the Azzurra will have to play Repechage to get one of the three remaining tickets from the UEFA for Qatar 2022.

This Monday, the Italians could not score against Northern Ireland and with that they were condemned to dispute the European play-off in the first semester of next year, in which teams such as Portugal, Sweden and Poland They will also look for a place in the next World Cup fair, but at least one of them will be left on the road.

It could well be said that Italy lost the direct ticket to Qatar last week when they tied at home with Switzerland, remembering that Jorginho missed a penalty on the hour and that determined that both the Country of the Boot and the Helvetians reached the last date with 15 points each.

Switzerland is already in Qatar; Italy to the Repechage

Italy I needed to win to secure the ticket, but 0-0 did not happen in Belfast, because although they had occasions, it is not that they “stoned” the goal of Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Even already on the hour, the Northern Irishmen were close to the triumph, which for the transalpinos already did not matter before their inability to win.

Miles from there and at the same time, Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4-0 with so many from Okafor, Vargas, Itten and Freuler to reach 18 points and with that lead Group C, already with the suitcases packed for the world Cup which will be played between November and December of the coming year.

Italy in danger for 2nd World Cup in a row

This means that Italy could miss their second consecutive World Cup, since for Russia 2018 they were left out, consummating one of the biggest failures in the history of a National Team that has lifted the FIFA trophy four times.

UEFA repechage. What selections are there?

Italy Sweden Macedonia Portugal Poland Scotland Russia