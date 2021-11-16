ITALY NEVER GIVES UP: Jorginho did not hide and released this message after La Azzurra lost the direct ticket to Qatar 2022

Italy had the direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022 in their hands, but they let it go. As they were unable to beat Switzerland in their two meetings and also failed to gain a significant advantage on the last date against Northern Ireland, the reigning Euro champions will have to go fight and suffer in the playoffs.

Jorginho, who is one of the main singled out for missed penalties (he missed two maximum penalties in games against Switzerland), did not hide. Through a message on his Instagram account, the Chelsea midfielder showed his face and made it clear that he will not lower his guard.

In March come the decisive battles (the draw will be on November 26), and they will be fully prepared to ensure their presence in the next World Cup. He knows that they will be complicated confrontations (here the details of the new UEFA playoff format), but trust that they have the football and the mental toughness to emerge victorious.

JORGINHO’S MESSAGE BEHIND THE ROLE OF ITALY – ELIMINATORIES

“Many times football ‘punishes’ you with hard results that hurt. But that certainly will not make us lower our heads and lose our objective… we are preparing well for March, which will be another battle… it will be difficult and we know it, but we are ITALY… AND ITALY NEVER GIVES UP ”.

Undefeated data. Italy does not have a fond recent memory of the UEFA World Cup playoffs. They did not attend Russia 2018 after losing the ticket against Sweden in the reclassification stage. Against rivals, against ghosts.

Did you know…? Jorginho has been a part of the Italian National Team since 2016. He is Brazilian by birth, but he completed his football training in Italy and, when called, decided to represent the European country. As they opened the doors there, he said that he could not refuse the summons.