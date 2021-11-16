“It makes me want to push myself to the limit”

Nowadays we see how different stars of the world of the cinema pour themselves fully into his body, something that happens to Chris Hemsworth, who works on himself throughout the year to later put himself in the shoes of superheroes. To do this, they follow strict diets and demanding exercise routines with which they put their physique to the test.

However, the Australian actor has wanted to go one step further, and it is that his 38 years He does not want to stop setting goals and exceed them, and that is why he has become the protagonist of ‘Unlimited’, a documentary series created by National Geographic and Disney + in which he puts his big muscles and his mentality to the test, overcoming challenges that very few would dare to do.

“You may be wondering what I do on a rope 300 meters above the ground and I wonder the same“, Hemsworth begins by pointing out in the first images of the series, where he is suspended from a cable car and where he has to climb a rope by climbing.

Some challenges that are proof of your age

And it is that everything has arisen for the 38th birthday of Chris Hemsworth, where he has realized that the years pass and weigh: “I’m getting older, I don’t feel invincible. That makes me want to push myself to the limit and live as long as I can“, has assured before the cameras.

About the challenges he is going to face, he will be seen surfing in polar zones, diving and hovering from one of the tallest buildings in the world. And it is that you will also have to face other tests that will put your body and mind to the test. “I’d say dying makes me nervous“, has recognized, nervous.

One more proof that his physique is still prepared for any challenge, in addition to those he sometimes faces with his partner, Elsa Pataky, with whom he has shared his passion for sports and healthy life with his children on several occasions.