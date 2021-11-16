Is Ego, Star-Lord’s father, a Celestial like the Eternals?

MADRID, Nov. 16 (CulturaOcio) –

The Celestials are some of the key concepts presented in Eternals, the new Marvel Studios movie. A name that fans of the franchise will find familiar, as the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy the first of them has already appeared (Eson the Seeker) and in its sequel it was revealed that Star-lord He was the son of a Celestial known as Ego. Something that, in view of the great differences that exist between the Celestials shown in Eternals and the one played by Kurt russell, now there are few fans who question.

Precisely, during an interview with the medium The Direct, at Eternals screenwriter, Kaz Firpo, has been asked if it is true that Ego, the father of Chris Pratt’s character, is one of the Celestials, to which the writer has not hesitated to give his opinion.

“We talk a lot about it, but it’s one of those things that I think maybe Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have something to say about it.… Ego is a really fascinating character, whether he lies or not, and that is the important thing, “explained Firpo.

“You have seen the Celestials now in our film, what they are, what they are capable of, the fact that they are really as big as planets, they give birth to suns and are immortal space gods, even more than our tiny immortal space gods “, the screenwriter pointed out before concluding by pointing:”So I think it’s going to be something that we’re going to keep exploring a bit … and I think you know, as far as we know, the Eternals have not met Ego. They don’t even know who it is. Was he an impostor? I do not know, but I want to see James Gunn’s Guardians 3 as much as you “.

Undoubtedly, everything indicates that both the Celestials and Ego still have a lot to tell within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To learn more about them, fans will have to wait for the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hitting theaters in May 2023. At the moment, you can enjoy Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, which is already in theaters.