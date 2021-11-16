INM criticizes “lies and manipulation” of caravan leader; “They risk the health and physical integrity of migrants,” he assures

The Migration’s national institute (INM) warned this Monday that the “lies and manipulation” of Irineo Mujica Arzate, self-described leader of the caravan migrant that advances by Mexico, put the health and physical and psychological integrity of the people who make up the contingent at risk.

The agency assured that the Leader of the caravan migrant has generated animosity against the staff of various government agencies that try to provide support; He added that he has even received attacks with stones and sticks.

Regretted that people migrants who belong to the caravan are victims of particular interests that have nothing to do with the protection of the human rights.

“Of particular concern is the exposure of girls, boys and adolescents, as well as pregnant women and vulnerable groups,” he said in a statement.

The INM made an invitation to regularize people in various states of the country migrants in conditions of greater vulnerability, such as girls, boys, adolescents, pregnant women, people with some disease or disability.

On this, he explained that 1,479 migrants belonging to these groups have left the caravan and received visitor cards for humanitarian reasons and for permanent residents in 15 states.

“This attitude, closer to that of human traffickers, makes insecurity prevail within the contingent,” said the INM.

He recalled that last Friday members of Grupo Beta treated two people injured with sharp objects by members of the same caravan and last Sunday, after a fight, the health services of Oaxaca attended by two men wounded by a knife.

“This procedure that does not consider any protection measure is confirmed by inciting them to get on the trailer platforms, which, among many other risks, can result in injuries, accidents or falls,” he added.

He stressed that moving to migrants Without regular condition, in public or private transport, it constitutes the crime of human trafficking, which is why the carriers have refused to carry out this mobility.

“The irresponsibility of the person who directs them puts people’s health at risk. As a result of this bad influence, rapid antigen tests for the detection of Covid-19”He added.

He stressed that the authorities of Nayarit detected three cases of the Covid-19 Among the members of the caravan, a health fence was established and medical care was provided.