Inhalation of killer bacteria by aromatherapy

Health authorities confirmed that the mysterious deaths of two Americans occurred from inhaling essential oils contaminated with a tropical bacteria that caused melioidosis. (Getty Images)

Aromatherapy has been one of the few winning sectors of the turbulent post-Covid times, thanks to the relevance that the prevention of discomfort and maintenance of health.

While activities such as the hospitality industry have had a strong contraction, the sale of essential oils has registered an accelerated expansion, with forecasts of sales of $ 3.7 billion by 2028.

In all cultures there are ancient techniques to extract aromas from plants, but the development of chemistry has made it possible to identify and preserve the therapeutic properties of certain species for a wide range of problems. There are hundreds of studies supporting the properties of some plants to reduce stress, improve sleep quality or fight fungi and bacteria.

But we must be very careful with the variety of products that we can acquire thanks to the modernization of the pharmacology. It is not the same to inhale the vapors that the grandmothers prepared with some peppermint leaves grown in the garden and boiled in a pot of water than to breathe the essential oils manufactured industrially and spread in the room by a spray bottle.

Anyone could say that our grandmothers only had an empirical knowledge of plants and that today there are strict quality controls that supervise the products with healing properties that are marketed in the world.

But there are times when the controls system fails and it is very difficult to prevent a misfortune.

Inhaling a fatal bacteria

An extreme case of what can happen if we use substances of unknown origin occurred in October in the United States, when several people fell ill in four states without doctors being able to explain what was happening, to the point that an adult and a child died in the process. kid

After a complicated investigation, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, according to its acronym in English) confirmed the link of an aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart with a mysterious bacterial infection.

An aromatherapy spray bottle, found in the home of one of the patients who died in the state of Georgia, was contaminated with Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria.

This dangerous microbe is found in soil and water in tropical and subtropical climates. It is endemic in Southeast Asia, Australia, Central, Eastern and Western Africa, India, the Middle East, and China.

People who are exposed to the microorganism through abrasions, burns, ingestion or inhalation can contract a serious disease called melioidosis.

Those infected may remain asymptomatic or suffer from pneumonia, septicemia, and localized infection of various organs.

Walmart and the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of the Better Homes & Gardens brand chamomile and lavender essential oil gem aromatherapy spray, produced in India.

The retail chain offered a $ 20 gift card for the return of the dangerous bottles containing the deadly bacteria.

The CDC was able to confirm that the strain of B. pseudomallei found in the essential oil bottle was the same one that infected the dead patient in Georgia and three other people. Health authorities normally register a few annual cases of melioidosis in the United States, but they are generally linked to people who have traveled to countries where the bacteria reproduce.

But infected people in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas, and Georgia had not traveled. The first case was detected in March in Kansas with fatal consequences. On June 30, they registered two other cases of people who were miles away. An adult in Minnesota and a 4-year-old in Texas who were fortunate enough to survive.

“CDC scientists and our allies found a needle in a haystack,” said Inger Damon, director of the CDC’s division of pathogens and high-consequence pathologies.

According to the press release, Walmart is recalling about 3,900 atomizer bottles with gem essential oils that are produced with six scents. The 147-milliliter spray bottles were sold in about 55 Walmart stores nationwide from February through October 2021 for about $ 4 a unit.

Health alert

If you own one of these bottles, the CDC authorities recommend:

Stop using the product immediately

Do not open the bottle

· Do not empty or dispose of the bottle in a regular trash container.

· Put the bottle inside two clean garbage bags with zip closure and place it inside a cardboard box-

Return the coated product to a Walmart store

· Wash sheets or fabrics that may come in contact with the product

· Use regular detergent and dry them completely in a tumble dryer with hot air.

· You can use bleach if you wish.

· Clean kitchen surfaces and tables that may be contaminated with disinfectant.

· Wear gloves if you are going to handle the bottle and wash your hands.

· If you have used the product in the last 21 days and have a fever or any symptoms of melioidosis, seek medical assistance and inform your doctor that you were exposed to the spray.

· If you do not have symptoms, but you inhaled the product in the last 7 days, talk to your doctor to recommend a prophylactic treatment to prevent infection.

Although authorities have not found evidence of malicious intent by the manufacturer, it is worth remembering that the CDC considers Burkholderia pseudomallei an agent with the potential to be used in bioterrorist attacks.

Should we abandon the pleasure of using a few drops of essential oils in the warm water of the tub or during a relaxing massage? Not necessarily. But it is imperative to buy products from recognized laboratories. There is no point in bringing dangerous bacteria home.

