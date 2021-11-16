INE will challenge 2022 budget cut, announces Lorenzo Córdova

The General Council of National Electoral Institute (INE) will promote legal actions for the budget cut of 4 thousand 913 million pesos for the electoral body in 2022, announced the president counselor of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova.

He warned that this reduction will impact the organization of the exercise of revocation of mandate, promoted by the same majority that approved the budget in the Chamber of Deputies.

“The General Council of the INE will take the institutional decisions it deems appropriate and will promote the legal actions to which it is entitled within the framework of the Constitution and laws. It will not be the INE who limits or violates the right of citizens to participate in democracy, “he said.

In a message broadcast on social networks, he pointed out that the budget cut shows the “total misunderstanding” of the Chamber of Deputies to the arguments that the councilors raised and the refusal of the parties that endorsed the cut.

“This cut puts at risk the organization and the mandate revocation process that, paradoxically, is being promoted by the same legislative majority that approved the expenditure budget for 2022,” he commented.

Córdova said that it should be clear that the INE does not intend to block the exercises of participatory democracy provided for in the Constitution, “as there are those who maintain.”

He pointed out that the Institute has already made decisions and provisions to carry out the revocation of the mandate of the head of the Executive Power, in case the citizens request it.

“It is not the INE that obstructs the expansion and exercise of the political rights of citizens, but quite the opposite. The Institute has already made decisions and provisions to carry out the revocation of the mandate of the head of the Executive Power in case the citizens request it; however, the refusal of resources comes from, and this should be clear, from the Chamber of Deputies ”, he indicated.

Córdova pointed out that this is the fourth consecutive year that the Chamber of Deputies reduces the required budget of the INE “without presenting technical or financial evidence to explain the cuts.”

The cutout to @INEMexico puts at risk the Mandate Revocation process that, paradoxically, is being promoted by the same legislative majority that approved the 2022 Budget. It is false that the INE intends to block the exercises of participatory democracy. pic.twitter.com/4VqNK8ufEr – Lorenzo Córdova V. (@lorenzocordovav) November 14, 2021

Budget cut to the INE

In the early hours of Sunday, the Chamber of Deputies approved in general and in particular the Expenditure Budget of the Federation (PEF) 2022, which includes a cut to the INE budget of 4 thousand 913 million pesos.

It also considers a total net expenditure of 7.8 trillion pesos, which represents an increase in real terms of 8.6% to the budget approved for 2021.

With 273 votes in favor, 214 against and no abstention, the opinion was approved after a deferred session that lasted more than 42 hours, without addressing the 1,994 reservations presented by opposition legislators.

Before the discussion reached the plenary session, legislators from the PAN, PRI, PRD and MC had advanced their rejection of the project, mainly due to the planned cut to the INE.