In Turkey, Spain, Australia and Mexico they are looking for Carlos Vela

Carlos candle

He is a free agent and for that reason, he has become a desire for many of the teams in the world and in particular, there are four that have set their sights on the Mexican. One of them is in the Liga BBVA MX.

After a season in which he was affected by injuries, the contract of Carlos candle ended with him LAFC. However, although the Mexican has said that he is interested in continuing in the team but it will depend on reaching a good agreement.

The teams looking for Carlos Vela

The first rumor that came out in the MX League, was that of Striped. From the hand of Javier Aguirre, the regios have become accustomed to making “bomb” contracts and for that reason, Carlos candle it would be an interesting option. Not to mention what it would represent to have the Mexican in the attack.

Another possible destination that I would have Carlos candle, would Australia. The Mexican has recognized on some occasions that the cause of curiosity to live in that country and there, he would stay a little away from the spotlight as he has always preferred.

One of the options you have Carlos candle, is Turkey. The modest Trabzonspor has shown interest in the Mexican and different media have indicated that the negotiations between the two parties are already advanced.

LAFC

Finally, the Barcelona is another option for Carlos candle. Just when he was living his best moment, the Mexican became one of the players that the club followed. However, by not having a clear agreement with the LAFC, the negotiation ended up falling.

In May 2021, the LA Times reported that Carlos candle was the highest paid player in MLS, collecting $ 6.3 million, followed by

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez

that receives 6 in the Galaxy.

