In the eleventh National Service Recovery Day, more than 3,000 surgeries were performed

From November 12 to 14, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) held the eleventh National Day for the Recovery of Ordinary Medical Services, where successful actions were achieved such as performing 3 thousand 251 surgeries, 20 thousand 812 Specialty Consultations and 56 thousand 747 Family Medicine Consultations.

With the participation of 35 Decentralized Administrative Operation Bodies (OAAD) and 25 High Specialty Medicine Units (UMAE), priority was given to care in specialties of Outpatient Consultation and Surgery in Second and Third Level of care, as well as Integrated Preventive Actions and Family Medicine Consultation at the First Level.

Through the IMSS strategy “120 Days of Recovery of Health Services”, efforts were added at the national level to carry out a total of 21 thousand 678 Detections of Arterial Hypertension and 21 thousand 195 of Diabetes Mellitus, 5 thousand 275 Mastograms, 8 thousand 15 Clinical Breast Examinations and 3 thousand 667 Cervical-Uterine Cancer Detections.

3,486 Complete vaccination schedules, 1,387 Social Work Interventions, 985 Stomatology Consultations, 490 Nutrition Consultations, 95 Vasectomies, 30 Hepatitis C Detections, 56 Mental Health Consultations were also carried out.

In addition, 30 transplants were performed, 16 kidney, 11 cornea and 3 bone marrow, which add to the total institutional productivity that to date is 1,429 procedures in beneficiaries who required this type of surgery due to some organ failure or tissue.

In this work, the work of the Hospital Donation Coordinators physicians was fundamental, who made a multi-organ donation at the General Hospital of Zone (HGZ) No. 2 of Saltillo, Coahuila, so that the kidneys are transplanted to two patients at the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades N ° 25 of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

On this day, the corneas obtained, after being processed, will be transplanted in the same medical unit. There were also five other corneal tissue donations in IMSS hospitals; With which so far this year, 506 cadaveric donations, 115 multi-organ and 391 tissue donations have been made, 76 percent more than in 2020.

Among the greatest demand for outpatient care were the specialties of Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Urology.

While in surgical care it was in the specialties of General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Surgical Oncology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

Among the actions carried out, the OAAD Chiapas stands out, where 100 ophthalmology consultations, 50 campimetries, 50 optometries and 50 fluorangiographies were granted; In Chihuahua in surgical productivity, 80 surgical procedures were projected, where more than 104 procedures were obtained, which corresponds to an advance of 130 percent.

At the Social Security Office in Guanajuato, the HGZ with the greatest lag in Specialty Consultations were selected to carry out activities in General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics and Ophthalmology; In the Eastern State of Mexico, the 45 Family Medicine Units (FMU) participated with the application of 394 High Continuity Family Planning Methods in women of childbearing age.

During this period, the OAAD Querétaro included surgical sessions, consultation of specialties such as Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Traumatology, Internal Medicine, Urology, Rheumatology, among others; In Tamaulipas, Family Medicine Consultation Services, Outpatient Specialties Consultation, scheduled surgeries, and various preventive actions were developed.

During this eleventh day at the OOAD Zacatecas, strategies were developed to bring care to the general population, such as health fairs, vaccination programs such as “get vaccinated in your car” and health promotion; At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades Centro Médico Nacional (CMN) La Raza, 696 specialty consultations were carried out in an outpatient clinic.

Meanwhile, at the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades CMN Occidente, the programmed procedures were attended with the collaboration of all the medical, nursing and administrative medical support staff; At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades No. 2 Obregón, medical conferences were held to attend to beneficiaries in the ophthalmology, nephrology, internal medicine consultation, among others.

In the case of the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades Mérida, a total of 14 surgeries were performed, eight scheduled and six surgeries on the day; the UMAE Hospital of Traumatology and Orthopedics “Dr. Victorio de la Fuente Narváez ”performed total knee and hip arthroplasties, shoulder and knee arthroscopies, spine, foot and ankle surgery.

At the UMAE Hospital de Traumatología y Ortopedia Puebla, Third Level surgical pathology care was granted to the states of Puebla, Oaxaca and Tlaxcala; The UMAE Hospital de Pediatría CMN SXXI made 10 consultations with 10 echocardiograms and a cardiac catheterization; and the UMAE Hospital de Cardiología No. 34 Monterrey developed diagnostic procedures for coronary angiography, among other actions.