Imperial Brands closes its fiscal year with a profit of 2,834 million, an 89.6% increase

British tobacco company Imperial Brands, which owns brands such as Nobel and Fortuna, posted an attributable net profit of 2,834 million pounds sterling (3,319 million euros) at the close of its fiscal year, which represents an improvement of 89.6% compared to the previous year, driven by the sale of the cigar business and lower amortizations, said the multinational

The operating profit of the British company between October 2020 and September 2021 reached 3,146 million pounds (3,684 million euros), including a positive impact of 281 million pounds (329 million euros) from the sale of its division of cigars and another 73 million pounds (85 million euros) due to lower amortizations.

Imperial Brands’ revenue for the year as a whole totaled 32,791 million pounds (38,403 million euros), 0.7% more than in the previous year, while the company’s net debt fell by 15, 9%, up to 9,373 million pounds (10,977 million euros).

The multinational indicated that in the last year its aggregate share in the five main combustion markets decreased by two basis points, compared to the fall of 17 basis points in the previous year, highlighting that the increase in share in the United States, United Kingdom and Spain partially offset the declines in Germany and Australia.

In the case of Spain, the multinational indicated that the reduction in the number of tourists as a result of the pandemic continues to affect negatively, despite which the domestic performance of Imperial Brands benefited from the renewed approach to take advantage of its portfolio of local brands and the largest investment behind ‘Fortuna’ and ‘Nobel’, along with limited edition formats to support market share growth.

“This has been a year of important advances and significant changes, as we began to comply with the new strategic approach that we announced in January 2021,” stated Stefan Bomhard, CEO of the company, who highlighted the simplification of the organization, generating efficiencies to reinvest, with more rigorous performance management, allowing better prioritization of resources.

In this sense, the executive explained that the five-year plan to transform Imperial is divided into two different periods, adding that next year the two-year strengthening phase will be completed, with greater investment in the company’s five priority markets. and NGP (Next Generation Products) pilots, incorporating new ways of working and cost saving initiatives.

“This period lays the foundation for the next three-year phase, which focuses on accelerating returns and sustainable growth in shareholder value,” he added.