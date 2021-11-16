IBM makes a quantum chip that could outperform standard computer chips in the next two years

The company claims that its chip, called ‘Eagle’, is the first to contain more than 100 qubits.

The technology company International Business Machines (IBM) announced on Monday that it has designed a new quantum computing chip that will be able to surpass traditional chips in some tasks in the next two years.

IBM reported that its chip, called the ‘Eagle’, contains 127 qubits, which can represent information in quantum form and, according to the company, is the first chip to contain more than 100 qubits, collects Reuters. Likewise, it highlights that, while classical computers use bits, which must be a 1 or a 0, the qubits can be a 1 and a 0 simultaneously. The signature emphasizes that the elaboration of these elements supposes an extreme difficulty, at the same time that enormous cryogenic refrigerators are needed to make them work correctly.

However, from IBM they indicated that thanks to the new techniques used in the manufacture of the chip, carried out at the company’s facilities in New York state, its power can even be increased. In this sense, the company assures that from 2022 it plans to develop ‘Osprey’ chips, with 433 qubits, and ‘Condor’, by 1,121 qubits.

For his part, Darío Gil, IBM’s senior vice president and head of its research division, reported that this technological advance does not imply a simultaneous replacement of traditional computers by quantum ones, but that for now it could favor a combination of two types of chips, depending on the one that works best for each task.

“We believe that we will be able to achieve a demonstration of quantum advantage, something that may have practical value, for years to come. That is our search, “Gil said.

Also, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, emphasized that quantum computers “are not trying to replace classical computers at all,” but rather are “trying to Solve the problems that classical computers cannot solve. “