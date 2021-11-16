“I thought the hiring of Odell Beckham Jr. was a joke.”

Nick Bosa relies on the 49ers defensive strength, while offensively notes that they just need to execute better.

Tonight in the Monday Night Football, from Week 10 of the NFL, we will have a classic of the western division of the National Conference, San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers arrive with a losing streak of 3 wins and 5 losses, while the Rams, a team loaded with stars, have shown their great power with 7 wins and only 2 losses, however they lost receiver Robert Woods for the rest of the season by loan.

To have a clearer picture of how the team is doing San Francisco to face the Rams, who signed catcher Odell Beckham Jr. last week and today would be his debut, I had the opportunity to chat with defensive end Nick Bosa, who has seven sacks for the 49ers.

Miguel Pasquel ESPN

Nick bosa pointed out that in the last two years they have managed to measure the Rams as they have won the last four meetings and hope that tonight they will also come out with a victory, despite the multiple stars that the team of The Angels.

The defensive of the 49ers indicated that both his head coach, Kyle Michael Shanahan, as the head coach of the Rams, Sean McVay, “They are coordinators of very similar ideas”, so a close match is expected.

Bosa affirmed that he is at a better level and is ready to face the Rams.

“Definitely yes. I have come a long way. I have improved my body, improved my mind, improved my entire career, the way I play and my mentality. So yes, I definitely think I have taken some steps in the right direction, “he said.

When asked what is the identity of San Francisco, indicated that they seek to continue to exploit their strengths and realize the sparkles that have been a great team.

Nick Bosa feels at his best since joining the NFL in 2019. Getty

“I think we have to play to our strengths. We have to do it, we have to be better on defense so we can have more passing opportunities. We need to create more turnovers on defense and as an offense I think we just need to execute better. We’ve had flashes of being very good, I mean, we have a lot of the same guys that played Superbowl LIV. So we just have to stick to our guns and keep improving, ”he shared. Nick bosa.

On the recent acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr., on the part of the Rams, Bosa did not hesitate to say that he thought it was a joke, because the team of The Angels it already has enough stars.

“I thought it was a joke when they said it. I mean, it really doesn’t affect me too much. We will prepare anyway. But I thought it was a joke because they signed so many big-name guys (the Rams), that it seemed like a joke this time, ”he declared exclusively for ESPN, and recognized that The Angels “They have a team of stars.” Since not long ago they also added linebacker Von Miller

Finally, Nick bosa He was surprised to learn that there are more than 20 million NFL fans in Mexico, with the 49ers being one of the most popular teams.

“It is really shocking. I didn’t know, there are a lot of fans and we definitely appreciate the support. I hope we can go out and represent them, ”said the defensive end, who hopes that next year the game can be completed at the Azteca Stadium in San Francisco vs. Arizona.