Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most watched movies Monday, November 15

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Hulu we usually go easy and point to the news.

But there is life beyond, as this internet streaming platform offers its subscribers a list of his 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

1. The protector

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have chased him to the United States.

2. The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2

When bestselling author Carl Black moves his family into his childhood home, he must team up with strange neighbors to fight a pimp, who may or may not be an actual vampire.

3. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors with the purpose of taking revenge on them.

Four. Norbit

Norbit (Eddie Murphy) hasn’t had an easy life. As a child he was abandoned at the door of a Chinese restaurant, which served as an orphanage, where he was raised by Mr. Wong (Eddie Murphy). Things get even worse when he is forced to marry Rasputia (Eddie Murphy), the evil and greedy queen of junk food. When Norbit can’t take it anymore and is about to give up, Kate (Thandie Newton), his great childhood love, reappears.

5. Rush hour

Two different detectives are assigned in the same case. Both will have to adapt to each other’s customs in order to complete their work successfully, but it will not be an easy task. Detective Inspector Lee is the king of martial arts and belongs to the Royal Hong Kong Police. His favorite ward is the eleven-year-old daughter of the Chinese Consul, of whom Inspector Lee is his bodyguard and best friend. This girl is captured and taken to the United States by a dangerous criminal group. The inspector will have to travel there and, where he will join the investigation with an FBI department and, specifically, Detective James Carter, an arrogant and impulsive police officer. The explosive couple will have to face a very dangerous gang of criminals and will have the help of Tania Johnson, an expert in explosive devices.

6. Jumanji: Next Level

On this occasion, the ‘players’ return to the game, but their characters have been exchanged with each other, which offers a curious roster: the same heroes with different appearances. But where are the rest of the people? Participants have only one option: to play this dangerous game one more time to find out what is really going on.

7. A rookie in prison

A professional criminal, has hatched the best way to get revenge on the judge who sent him to jail: see that the repellent son of the magistrate survives a season in the trullo, becoming his cellmate and ensuring that he receives the “treatment full”..

8. Spiral: Saw

Sassy detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take over a grisly investigation into several gruesome murders. Zeke, involuntarily, will be caught in the murderous game of the murderer.

9. Bad Boys for Life

The Miami Police Department and its elite AMMO team attempt to take down Armando Armas, the head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded assassin with a vicious and polluting nature. He is engaged in cartel work and is sent by his mother, Isabel, to kill Mike.

10. Elite thieves

After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace is embroiled in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications for his life and the lives of many others.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. Hulu spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you’ll find them available on Hulu.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!