Hugh Jackman teases Ryan Reynolds ahead of ‘Free Guy’ premiere

The hilarious dispute between the actors continues after a photo was published showing Hugh Jackman with ‘Free Guy’ director Shawn Levy.

Ryan Reynolds stars in the film as Guy, a man who lives in a world that is actually a video game. in which he is essentially a non-playable character. Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi join him.

Jackman recently revealed in an interview that the feud actually started in 2009 because of Scarlett Johansson, one of the biggest moments in their rivalry was when Reynolds wore a mask from Jackman’s face in 2016’s Deadpool.

Since then, the jokes between the two have not stopped and in a new attempt to take things to a new level, the photo of Hugh Jackman with the director of ‘Free Guy’ was published.

What makes the photo even more hilarious is the way Jackman posted it.

“What is that Shawn Levy? Forgot to invite Ryan Reynolds to your party? Friend, don’t worry. Your secret is safe with me. And … post”Shared Reynolds.

After Jackman’s incendiary and ironically funny way of promoting Reynolds’s new movie, the question is, how will Reynolds respond? Of course, their funny dispute is a joke, which entertains the fans.

The two actors are obviously good friends, and Jackman recently endorsed Reynolds after he made an emotional post about his struggle with anxiety.. The friendly war of trolling messages and witty words is clearly a smart way for the two of them to promote each other’s projects and even raise money for charity.

Let’s hope that the fun war of words between Jackman and Reynolds continues after the premiere of ‘Free Guy’, which opens on August 13 in theaters worldwide.