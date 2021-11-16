Hugh Jackman shares the tip that helped him get into Wolverine mode

More than 20 years have passed since Hugh jackman (52) became an icon thanks to his role as Wolverine in the X-Men saga. The Australian actor, who until then had lavished more on the stage of the theater or in television roles, rose to world fame and began a successful film career punctuated with awards and nominations.

In 2017, he said goodbye to his most iconic role in Logan, although as he has acknowledged on occasion, it is part of it. “I’m ready to stop playing Wolverine, but I have never felt that it is a proper goodbye because it is part of who I am. I have seen many actors say goodbye to a decisive role in their careers and be devastated. I don’t know, maybe I haven’t gotten used to the idea yet, but I feel like I have the character inside me, “Hugh Jackman said at the time.

However, despite having left the character’s interpretation behind, It is evident that he cannot completely detach himself from his aura because, among other things, they do not let him. In a recent interview with Dr. Peter Attia, the Australian again approached his stage as X-Men and shared some of the secrets that led him to get into the skin of Wolverine, highlighting the physical challenge of reaching the desired level .

And it was at that point in the interview that Hugh Jackman shared one of the secrets that allowed him to develop his muscles based on the advice of a bodybuilder he knew during that time: start with lighter weights. “I assumed that to be in her physical form, you just have to go all out, but she really told me that the key was to start small”Says Jackman.

“It is a very valuable advice that I learned from him and that I even use today. By the time you’re doing your third or fourth set, you really want to lift more weight because your body has gotten used to it and you can demand more of yourself, “adds the Australian, who assures that the progression was a very useful teaching both physically and mentally.

Henry Cavill: a similar approach

Reflection shared by Hugh Jackman reminds the confession of another superhero, Henry Cavill, at the time, which gave more importance to perseverance than to the volume of training. “Looking back on my days in Budapest for the filming of ‘The Witcher’ I found this photo. I like it because it shows that no need to lift heavy weights every day to achieve results. During this period I learned that the weight is not the most determining factor, but the training itself ”, he pointed out.

“If at any time you feel ashamed in the gym because there is always someone next to you who lifts heavy weights, it is not worth it. Complete your routine and make every workout count. It is possible that you end up looking better than the one next to you with heavy weights ”, concluded the Briton.