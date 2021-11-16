How, when and where to observe the partial lunar eclipse of November 2021, the longest of the century

The lunar eclipse of November 19, 2021 will be special and so you can see it in the night sky step by step.

While partial eclipses they are not as spectacular as the totals, that of November 19 will be special: with a total duration of 3 hours and 28 minutes, it is the longest partial eclipse of the 21st century and although the shadow of the Earth will not completely cover the Moon, (our natural satellite will be covered 99.1%), it will be possible to see a reddish tone very similar to that of a eclipse Moonr total. Here everything you need to know to enjoy it to the fullest:

Where will the lunar eclipse of November 2021 be visible?

The best place in the world to observe the partial lunar eclipse of November 19 is the American continent: in Mexico, United States and Canada, in addition to Central America, it will be possible to observe it in its entirety.

In Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and half of the territory of Argentina and Brazil, the eclipse will be observed during moonset, the same as in most of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Southeast Asia.

In Europe, only eastern countries will be able to observe the first part of the eclipse, before it reaches its peak.

November 2021 lunar eclipse schedule

The eclipse will start at 00:02 (GMT-6) on November 19, when the Moon enters twilight (the partial shadow of the Earth) and begins to gradually darken.

An hour and fifteen minutes later, at 1:18 a.m., the Moon will begin its transit over the umbra, causing its sudden darkening and reflecting a reddish tone on the surface. From this moment, the shadow of the Earth will continue to ‘engulf’ our natural satellite, which at 02:00 in the morning will be 50% covered.

At 02:45, more than 95% of the Moon will have a reddish hue. From this moment and until its peak, it will reach the 03:02, our natural satellite will project an orange color over most of the Moon. This is the best time to take pictures and observe the details of the seas and craters of the rugged lunar geography.

The reddish hue will disappear at 03:20, when the natural satellite of the Earth leaves the umbra and finally, the eclipse will end at 04:47 of November 19, when the Moon escapes from the gloom of our planet.

How to see the lunar eclipse on November 19?

Unlike solar eclipses, in which it is necessary to use special lenses or filters to avoid eye damage, this and all lunar eclipses are perfectly safe to see with the naked eye.

The only requirement to enjoy the lunar eclipse is look for a clear sky, with the least possible light pollution. Rural areas and locations far from large cities are the best places to enjoy any astronomical phenomenon.

And although no optical instrument is needed to find the full Moon in the night sky, using binoculars or a telescope is helpful to appreciate more details of the lunar surface, such as its main seas (dark plains that contrast with the craters).

