How to invest in bitcoin without actually buying bitcoin? – The financial

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is apparently everywhere. It is positioning itself in the daily normality, from fast food to sports and even at Walmart. As an investment, the spectacular rebound that this year has had encourages its followers and arouses the curiosity of those who have not yet started in this world. In 2021 alone, the price of bitcoin has more than doubled, and the crypto market as a whole is now worth more than $ 3 trillion. What do you think? Is it time to invest?

The easiest way to bet on bitcoin is, of course, to buy it. But there are many reasons why you might not want to take such a direct route. Maybe you don’t know anything about bitcoin and want to get involved, but you prefer the familiarity of certain more traditional investments. Or maybe you know a lot about bitcoin and don’t want to touch it because of its seemingly random price changes. Or maybe you already move bitcoin and are looking to invest more broadly in the future of cryptocurrencies. The good news is that there are more ways than ever for investors to gain exposure. Here are some of the alternatives:

ETF

While exchange-traded funds that track the price of bitcoin have been available for a while in countries like Canada and Europe, it has been a different story in the United States, where they have long been blocked by regulators. All of that changed in October, when the first bitcoin-related ETFs were allowed to debut.

However, it is important to note that these products invest in bitcoin futures, which track the spot price of bitcoin indirectly through the use of contracts supervised by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (the Securities and Exchange Commission maintains that this version has more protections for investors than a normal bitcoin ETF). They have launched two so far: the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF).

Each one of them charges $ 9.50 for every thousand dollars it invests, and involves the complicated world of futures, which are tools that traders use to bet on price movements. But these funds can be ideal for those who are new to the world of bitcoin or those who hope to consolidate their holdings in a traditional brokerage account that does not allow cryptocurrency as such.

Buy traditional stocks

Companies have structures that may be more familiar to the average investor, such as executive teams that make decisions and financial results that must be disclosed. That is one of the reasons why some prefer this route to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin.

Coinbase Global is a good example. Since most of its income comes from the fees it charges users for depositing and trading funds, the valuation of the crypto exchange fluctuates in close correlation with the price of bitcoin. In a presentation, the company put it: “Our net income depends substantially on the prices of crypto assets and the volume of transactions carried out on our platform.”

Alternatively, investors could focus on companies that are bullish on bitcoin and have substantial holdings. Tesla has about $ 1.26 billion in “digital assets,” according to its latest financial statements.

With companies doing things other than holding bitcoin, you also need to evaluate your industry and the performance of your individual products. Stock performance will be influenced by a range of factors that individual companies must grapple with, not just the price of bitcoin.

Stock ETF

To invest in several companies at the same time, there are several exchange-traded funds that hold shares of companies involved in the bitcoin ecosystem. For example, the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) ranks Galaxy Digital, Coinbase, and MicroStrategy among its largest holdings. It costs $ 8.50 for every $ 1,000 you invest.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing (BLOK) fund has a similar goal, while the Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto-Mining & Semiconductor ETF (RIGZ) offers an ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) twist. And more are coming.

Invest in technology

Bitcoin is a digital currency – each unit is an encrypted record stored on a public blockchain, as you probably already know. By solving complex math problems to verify currency transactions, people can be “rewarded” with new bitcoins.

That opens the door for bitcoin mining companies, which use powerful computers to create units of the digital currency from scratch.

“You don’t have to be a computer savvy for this mining anymore,” said Julius de Kempenaer, Senior Technical Analyst at Stockcharts.com. “There are companies that can do it for you.”

Old school trusts

Before futures-based ETFs debuted, trusts were the place to go for interest exposure to bitcoin. The best known is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust launched in 2013 by Grayscale Investments, an American crypto investment firm.

The downside is that Grayscale charges a 2 percent commission for its management of the fund. “There are many more associated commissions. If you own bitcoin directly, you are not paying any fees, ”said Ryan Cole, private wealth advisor at Citrine Capital, a San Francisco-based wealth management firm.

However, the company has submitted an application to convert the trust into an ETF.

There are also the ‘AltCoins’

There is also the option to buy one of the many altcoins, or “AltCoins.” Litecoin, created in 2011, is up 60 percent this year, compared to about 110 percent for bitcoin. Ether, the second-largest digital currency, has risen 510 percent over the same time period.

Dogecoin and shiba inu have caused a sensation recently, but the fundamental reasons why someone would invest in any of these “memecoins” are murky at best. Still, they have increased exponentially this year.

Or just buy bitcoin

It used to be a lot more complicated to own bitcoins, be it a full coin or a fraction. You had to open portfolios, follow cues, and often it meant dealing with startups with no track record or headquarters you could call. Now, various companies make it easy to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, although fees and policies vary.